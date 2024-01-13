Why living in Los Angeles is a dog lover’s dream

Good morning and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, Jan. 13. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:



How Newsom plans to fix California's projected $37.9-billion budget deficit

23 newcomers to the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. guide to visit ASAP

Dogs in Los Angeles are living their best lives. These days, everywhere you go is crawling with dogs. They’re at beaches, bars, restaurants, hiking trails and grocery stores. Some of these places seem more welcoming to our furry friends than to us, the humans they were built for.

We are living in a dog lover’s dream. (To me, it is a nightmare. I am seriously afraid of dogs.)

I was shocked to find that L.A. isn’t the dog capital of the world. There are 32 cities that are even better for dogs , according to U.S. News & World Report. Portland came in first, while San Francisco was fourth among the top U.S. cities to be a dog owner.

Low ranking aside, if you’re a dog in L.A. you’ve got it made so much so that Times contributor Raef Harrison put together a list of 18 places in L.A. where your dog is more welcomed than you (a.k.a, 18 places I will be avoiding).

My only beef with this list is that 18 is such a small number. Every place in this city seems to prioritize dogs. A list of 18 places where dogs aren’t welcome would be more useful. Alas.

Enroll your furry friend in a private dog park

For $120 a month, you can take your dog to a private park called Dog PPL in Santa Monica. To join the members-only club, dogs must pass a temperament test, be up to date on vaccinations and be spayed or neutered at 8 months. Once they’re in, they get a safe and clean place to roam off-leash while their humans enjoy a cafe, bar and concierge, lounge areas and free Wi-Fi.

Have dinner or a drink with your dog

Whenever I see a dog in a restaurant, I can’t help but roll my eyes. Do dog owners not have any human friends to eat with?

But that, unfortunately, hasn’t stopped people from bringing their dogs to breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Some bars and restaurants in L.A. even roll out the red carpet for dogs, like The Morrison in Atwater Village. It has a separate doggy menu with all dishes served on a silver platter. Of course!

See an outdoor movie in the park with your dog

The last thing I want to do is sit next to an off leash dog while trying to watch a movie. But watching a flick under the stars with a favorite furry friend in tow is probably like puppy chow for dog lovers.

At two of Cinespia’s locations — the Greek Theatre and Los Angeles State Historic Park — your canine companion is welcome to join your movie watching experience.

And that’s not all! Here’s our full list of places where dogs are more welcomed than humans.

Alaska Airlines flight

East Palo Alto Police Chief Jeff Liu, left and Commander Santos, right, with a group of East Palo Alto kids having lunch at Noelani’s in San Carlos after they participated in San Mateo County Sheriff’s “Shop with a Hero” holiday event. (Jeff Liu / East Palo Alto Police Dept.)

A California city's transformation from 'murder capital' of the U.S. to zero homicides. In 1992, East Palo Alto was dubbed the "murder capital" of the U.S., with 42 murders in its 2.5 square miles. Now, its mayor says it's "one of the safest places to live in the peninsula."

Tamara Simpson of San Diego and Trinh Thai of Laguna Niguel enjoying dinner at Two Hommes in Inglewood. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

(Flora Bai / For The Times)

We were ready for marriage. Then his ex had his baby. Who would he choose? I met a wonderful, kind and handsome Marine via a dating app. I wanted to spend my life with him. But our relationship suddenly changed.

