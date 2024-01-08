23 newcomers to the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. guide to visit ASAP

There are countless strategies for eating your way through the current 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles guide. You could approach it by region and venture into neighborhoods you might not normally visit. Or you might be motivated to dine at the most affordable options before making reservations at high-end picks. Perhaps you prefer to learn through your plate by first exploring cuisines that you’re less familiar with.

There’s no wrong way to tackle the list, but as the new year settles in, what better way to set the tone than by starting with the newcomers? That includes standouts that opened their doors last year as well as other local favorites for the most recent edition, spanning inventive global takes in an Echo Park video arcade, Syrian-style shawarma in Sherman Oaks, a crudo-focused patio in Santa Monica and much more. Here are 23 restaurants that appeared on the 101 Best Restaurants list for the first time last year:

