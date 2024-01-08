23 newcomers to the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. guide to visit ASAP
There are countless strategies for eating your way through the current 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles guide. You could approach it by region and venture into neighborhoods you might not normally visit. Or you might be motivated to dine at the most affordable options before making reservations at high-end picks. Perhaps you prefer to learn through your plate by first exploring cuisines that you’re less familiar with.
There’s no wrong way to tackle the list, but as the new year settles in, what better way to set the tone than by starting with the newcomers? That includes standouts that opened their doors last year as well as other local favorites for the most recent edition, spanning inventive global takes in an Echo Park video arcade, Syrian-style shawarma in Sherman Oaks, a crudo-focused patio in Santa Monica and much more. Here are 23 restaurants that appeared on the 101 Best Restaurants list for the first time last year:
Bar Chelou
Baroo
They fulfilled their vow in late summer in the form of a sedate, industrial-modernist space in downtown’s Arts District. The new Baroo looks and feels nothing like its predecessor. Mostly that’s a gain: Park runs an engaged, genial team as general manager, and Uh’s calm demeanor and ever-straight back can be viewed through the large kitchen window. The opening menu is $110 for seven courses. To balk at a tasting-menu format is to miss out on sweet, delicate skate fried in seaweed batter and cradled in leafy greens, and slices of charred pork-collar meat fanned over a sauce that riffs on kimchi jjigae … and other dishes, honed but still flaunting a hint of wildness, that trumpet the return of an exceptional culinary mind.
Barsha
Bhookhe
A nearly 80-item menu also veers through chaat and puri variations, and curries that include a smattering of North Indian vegetarian classics like palak paneer. But I’m here to zero in on Rajasthani paragons. Beyond the thali, look for mirchi vada, green chile fritters filled with spiced potatoes and fried golden in chickpea batter, and a curry that centers around makhana, dried lotus seeds that are also known as fox nut. They bathe in a silky pool of milk and cream; fish out the cashews at the bottom of the pan for a study in crunch alongside the makhana, and save the gravy for dunking crusty bati.
Camphor
Cocktails match the food in sophistication and complexity. Owner Cyrus Batchan spearheaded the restaurant’s collection of chartreuse — the increasingly rare (and pricey) spirit, whose recipes purportedly total more than 100 ingredients, made by Carthusian monks since the 17th century. I was amazed by the green chartreuse I tried. Its flavor had no one landing point: It rocketed from anise to summery herbs, from sweet to bitter, and back again.
Crudo e Nudo
Dunsmoor
Dunsmoor calls on his family roots in Georgia and Colorado to inform his cooking. Before moving to Los Angeles, he worked at Hugh Acheson’s nationally acclaimed Southern lodestar Five & Ten in Athens, Ga., during the same era I was reviewing restaurants in Atlanta. Much of his place here feels familiar in my bones: the shades of scruffy wood, faded brick and caramel lighting in the Glassell Park dining room (a location that sparked gentrification dissent when it opened 16 months ago); the influences of Indigenous and Black cooks that survive the centuries, modernized as trout over soothing grits with ham vinaigrette, succotash salad beaming lemon and soft herbs, and a soul-satisfying Low Country-style boil of sausage, shrimp, corn and potatoes. His stew of chicken and slippery dumplings reminds me of my grandmother’s. Erika Chan, whose desserts I’ve previously admired at Kato and Rustic Canyon, is a fantastic new addition to the team. She reimagines a fig preserve Bundt cake beloved in North Carolina’s Outer Banks into a crunchy, crumbly, fruit-forward sort of Eton mess that closes the miles between the American South and the Pacific coast.
Funke
When I see Funke standing at the kitchen pass in his signature denims, I know the varied rolled and extracted pasta forms will be presented fastidiously: ridged agnolotti with the green chard filling nearly seeping through the translucent dough; tagliatelle so light and fine its texture almost tickles; and rasccatieddi di miscchieddu, an oval rarity made by hand with semolina and fava bean flours that Funke learned while filming his show “The Shape of Pasta,” sauced in lamb ragù and scattered with rustling dried chiles. Funke, per its neighborhood and clientele, is expensive, but with his presence the cooking is so on-point. I’m forever glad that Shannon Swindle, one of L.A.’s finest pastry chefs, has become part of Funke’s inner culinary circle: Trust that whatever crostatas and pastries and ice creams feature the season’s fruits will be spectacular.
Jiang Nan Spring
Lasita
Luv2eat Thai Bistro
Luyixian
My 2 Cents
If you haven’t yet seen Reynolds’ globe-traveling show “Searching for Soul Food,” released on Hulu in June, make it your next binge watch.
Nok's Kitchen
Panelas Brazilian Cuisine
Perilla L.A.
Locating Perilla can feel like a treasure hunt on the first visit: Follow GPS to the Victor Heights address at the edge of Echo Park and look for the peachy-orange buildings. Turn the corner at Heavy Water Coffee and follow the row of tables shaded with umbrellas to Perilla’s tiny gabled home in a converted garage.
Poltergeist
This year’s pick honors the value of eccentricity, and of finding the right space to take risks even in uncertain, unsettling times. Diego Argoti is chef-in-residence at video game arcade Button Mash in Echo Park. He calls the project Poltergeist, and his style of cooking sings in harmony with the bleeping commotion. He creates worlds on plates we only half-recognize, which challenge our cognition and emotions. For instance, he drops L.A.’s all-but-official salad into new terrain, pushing the Caesar’s garlic-anchovy-mustard troika to its flavor threshold, and then blends lemongrass, lime leaves and capers into the dressing. Croutons have been reimagined as sheets of fried rice paper, sprinkled with powdered parsley and blue fenugreek and stacked around the salad’s bowl. It just works. Same with post-structuralist dishes like broccoli beef ravioli channeling Chinese American flavors and Penang lamb neck that also nods to shawarma. Other creations feel decidedly like works in progress. Still, customers keep the dining room full. When a mind like Argoti’s is breaking through to something fresh, we come to bear witness and see what’s next.
Saltie Girl
Sincerely Syria
Sun Ha Jang
Tacos La Carreta
Two Hommés
Yess Restaurant
The restaurant opened with an a la carte menu, during which time I reviewed it, and then switched to a semi-fixed dinner menu of set starters with entree choices and optional add-ons. The old format, which can still be experienced during weekend brunch, best accentuated the kitchen’s strengths. I should probably mention it has become something of a pastime to comment on the white uniforms worn by the crazy-earnest staff; they look like something out of a spa, or costumes in a restaurant-themed Wes Anderson movie, or a scene from “The Menu.” All said, this gifted team, in its otherworldly setting, has an ascendent place in L.A.’s dining landscape.
