Calibash, featuring Grupo Frontera, kicks off 2024, and more to do this weekend

New year, new you, right? Well, at least until you completely detox from too many tamales and finish setting intentions for 2024. Until then, we’ve got ideas for how to kick-start your weekend itinerary. Calibash, the popular reggaeton concert, is here to get the party restarted. But this time with a new iteration for Mexican music fans. Reggaetoneros include Feid, Yandel and Prince Royce, while Grupo Frontera and Yahritza y Su Esencia are set to take the stage on the second night of the Latin music fest. If you’re looking for an artsy getaway, check out the Caribbean and Latino Film Fest or get lost at an art amusement park in Boyle Heights. We know the cold weather makes it easier to be a homebody, but let this first weekend guide of the year help lure you out of your cozy slumber.

LIVE MUSIC

Calibash: What began in 2007 as a single event at Anaheim’s Honda Center with Pitbull, Ying Yang Twins, Wisin y Yandel and other hit-makers, has evolved into two evenings at the Crypto.com Arena. Mega 96.3 FM’s music fest doesn’t disappoint, and while this year features fewer acts, there’s longer set times. Catch Feid, Yandel, Prince Royce, Farruko, Maria Becerra and Young Miko on Night 1 of the bash. The second night breaks away from its usual reggaeton lineup to launch the inaugural Calibash MX, an ode to today’s Mexican music revolution with performances by Grupo Frontera, Conexión Divina, Yahritza y Su Esencia, Edgardo Nuñez, and Yng Lvcas. A free pregame festival with music, food and activities along the perimeter of the arena is also a first for the fest, which in the past has had guest appearances by Justin Bieber and Cardi B. Go for the music, stay for the surprises.

When: 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Where: Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Admission: Single-day tickets start at $102.50

Grupo Frontera performs at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. (Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)

DJ Spiñorita at the Ace Hotel: Alhambra native Angela Ramirez, a.k.a. Spiñorita , concludes her nearly three-year Ace Hotel residency, Satisfaction, this Saturday with a final set of her signature blend of hip-hip, oldies and house. Last month, The Times reported that the Ace Hotel is closing after owners decided to convert the theater and event space into rooms, but that’s not the end of Satisfaction. Ramirez plans to take her monthly set, which brought together DJs from L.A., Detroit and New York and spawned a bimonthly Line Hotel residency in San Francisco, to another venue. For now, you can catch Spiñorita hosting Casual Play NTS radio and stay tuned for future gigs.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

Admission: Free

ART, FILM, BOOKS

Our Vision Caribbean and Latino Film Festival: Founded by filmmaker and educator Charles Alleyne and hosted by Christopher C. Odom, this fest brings together talent from the Caribbean and Latinx community to amplify voices from two cultures not represented enough on the big screen. Grand prize winners from the short film category get to screen their films for a week in L.A. and New York, fulfilling requirements for Academy Award consideration and breaking barriers that exist in the film industry. Spanning a wide range of genres, including drama, comedy, romance and adventure, this film fest has something for everyone.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cal State Dominguez Hills, 1000 E.Victoria St., Carson

Admission: Tickets $30

Luna Luna Forgotten Fantasy: In the summer of 1987, the world’s first art amusement park was constructed in Hamburg, Germany, with rides, games and attractions created by visionaries like Puerto Rican and Haitian American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí. The brainchild of Austrian artist, writer and actor André Heller, Luna Luna featured a Keith Haring carousel, a Basquiat ferris wheel, a David Hockney geometric forest pavilion, stilt walkers, mimes and other theatrics. Like all good things, the park came to an end when a change of ownership left it entangled in litigation and locked away in 44 shipping containers in Texas. Nearly 37 years later, the magic is unearthed and re-created inside a Boyle Heights warehouse thanks largely to Drake’s production company DreamCrew, a major investor. Though you can’t ride the rides, the nostalgic fantasyland is a sight to be seen.

When: Various times Wednesday through Sunday until March 3

Where: 1601 E. 6th St., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $20 for children

An aerial view of Luna Luna as it existed in 1987 in Hamburg, Germany. (Sabina Sarnitz / Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

SELA Art Center Vision Board Workshop: New Year’s resolutions can be overwhelming, but there’s nothing like writing things down that you want in life. So, what better way to start the new year than creating a vision board to help bring all of your 2024 intentions to life? This all ages workshop includes all of the supplies needed to create something tangible to hang on your wall and be reminded of the things you want to manifest this year.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: SELA Art Center, 4350 E. Gage Ave. Unit C, Bell (enter on Flora Street)

Admission: Free

In Conversation with Mariel Buqué, PhD: It’s scientifically proven that trauma is passed down through DNA and can manifest as anxiety, depression, obsessive thoughts, phobias and disease. We can carry up to three generations of family trauma, which can be the source of many of our biggest struggles. For Latinx families, that can mean separation, displacement, poverty, racism, lack of education, and the mental health effects those experiences cause. Join WeAllGrow Latina CEO Ana Flores as she moderates a talk with Dominican author and psychologist Mariel Buqué, whose book “Break the Cycle: A Guide to Healing Intergenerational Trauma” serves as a culturally informed how-to for ending unhealthy family patterns and liberating us from inherited burdens. Her book blends indigenous healing practices with modern therapeutic approaches to healing.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Malik Books, 6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 2470, Culver City

Admission: Free

GET OUTSIDE

Kingdom Day Parade: The theme for the 39th annual parade remembering Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life is “Can’t stop, won’t stop, going to the promised land.” Honor the reverend’s legacy at what’s regarded as the nation’s longest-running celebration of its kind, featuring floats, marching bands, drumlines, performaces and more. Join in or tune in to this televised parade as it weaves down MLK Boulevard to Crenshaw and Vernon Avenue in solidarity with a legend.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday

Where: Parade starts at MLK Boulevard and St. Andrews Place.

Admission: Free

Rose Bowl Flea Market: It’s the second Sunday of the month and for anyone in search of a rare find, great place to walk, or excellent people watching, hit up the Rose Bowl Flea Market. Pasadena’s 56-year-old flea market is world-renowned and features over 2,500 vendors and 20,000 visitors. From old concert T-shirts and worn-in Levi’s to vintage patio furniture, this SGV flea is the place to be.

When: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Sunday; rain or shine.

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

Admission: Tickets start at $12

The Rose Bowl Flea Market is a vast marketplace of vintage goods, antiques and work by local artisans. (Chris Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Ice at Santa Monica: It’s your last chance to ice skate in the city as all outdoor rinks have ended their seasonal runs except this one, which closes on Monday. Located just blocks from the ocean and a short distance from the Metro, Ice at Santa Monica features 8,000 square feet of freshly resurfaced ice with a 400-square-foot tot rink for little skaters. Tickets include an hour-long session and skate rentals, and if you go in the evening, the rink comes alive with sparkling lights. Whether you’re a seasoned skater or just starting out, ice skating along the Pacific Ocean is a great way to cap off the holiday season.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sunday and Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Ice at Santa Monica, 1324 5th St., Santa Monica

Admission: Tickets start at $20

FOOD

Guatemalan Night Market: Every night along the sidewalks that line South Bonnie Brae Street and 6th Street, Westlake’s Guatemalan night market comes to life with vendors selling everything from plátanos fritos to garnachas. The market has become a gathering spot for Guatemalans in L.A., serving up dishes that remind them of home. We all know some of the best food is street food, so if you’re craving something savory or sweet that tastes straight from mom’s kitchen, check out this street smorgasbord.

When: Nightly

Where: S. Bonnie Brae St. & 6th St., Westlake

Admission: Free, vendors take cash only

Sandra Aguilar, right, and Christian Gonzalez, of Xela Tacos, serve tacos de carne deshebrada for customers at the Guatemalan Night Market. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

Kamren Curiel is a fourth-generation Xicana born in East L.A. and raised in Monterey Park and South San Gabriel. She’s written for the Los Angeles Times, L.A. Taco, Latina magazine, LAist, KCET, Alta and the Huffington Post, and was the senior editor at Remezcla and Sí TV.