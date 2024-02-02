Sunday’s ‘Pineapple Express’ expected to wallop Southern California with significant damage
Good morning. It’s Friday, Feb. 2. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
- Southern California anticipates second round of heavy rainfall and flooding beginning on Sunday
- Voters guide to the 2024 California primary election
- The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper
Sunday’s ‘Pineapple Express’ expected to wallop Southern California
Hey Alexa, play “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” by Missy Elliott
Most Southern Californians find it daunting to navigate rainy days, so a back-to-back onslaught of two turbulent storms forecast to slam the region is not music to our ears.
Fortunately, we weathered the initial blow Thursday. The first atmospheric river delivered substantial rainfall and high winds, flooding thoroughfares, including Pacific Coast Highway.
Like many cover versions of popular songs, the second version is usually much worse, and this upcoming storm system is no exception.
The arrival of the second atmospheric river, expected to begin Sunday, poses many potential threats, including dangerous seaside conditions, life-threatening and damaging flooding, power outages, and mudslides, National Weather Service meteorologist Ariel Cohen said.
Here is what you need to know:
What can we expect from the second round of storms?
“We are expecting the impacts, with a second round coming early next week, to be significantly more than those from this first round,” Cohen said. “People should be preparing in advance.”
Although it is too early to provide a precise forecast, Cohen anticipated several inches of rain from Sunday to Tuesday, with the potential for additional rainfall into the middle of next week. Expect strong winds near the coast and northward across Southern California, increasing the chance of downed trees, snapped power lines and blackouts.
People living in lower elevations, higher terrain, and coastal areas are prone to potential risks and should take the necessary precautions to stay out of harm’s way, Cohen said.
Low-elevation areas are expected to experience flooding. At the same time, canyons and higher terrain face the risk of potential rockslides and mudslides. Experts are discouraging travel in these areas.
Even the inland regions of SoCal could face hazardous conditions. Cohen said that excessive runoff and water accumulation also make urban locations highly susceptible to flooding.
How should you prepare for the storm?
Expect drier conditions Friday and Saturday, providing an opportunity to prepare for the heavy rainfall ahead.
Residents can access flood mapping tools provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to assess the risk of flooding in their community and even their home — you can just type in your address on the California website.
With a high likelihood of flooding, Los Angeles County residents should register for flood warning alerts using platforms such as Alert L.A. County, Notify L.A. and Nixle. The National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office website regularly updates weather forecasts and warnings.
Traveling through flooded roads should be avoided. The weather service warns, “When flooded, turn around. Don’t drown.”
Additional information on preparing for flooding is available here.
Potential power outages are a concern. Charge every phone, tablet, e-book reader, and laptop. Fill your gas tank or charge your EV’s battery. Check the batteries in your flashlights and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Have supplies ready, including non-perishable food, drinking water, flashlight batteries, a fire extinguisher, cash, a first-aid kit and a hand-crank weather radio (a full list of useful items is here).
What is an atmospheric river?
Atmospheric rivers are large, narrow sections in Earth’s atmosphere that carry tremendous moisture from tropical areas. Experts refer to the “Pineapple Express” because those atmospheric rivers carry moisture from the ocean near Hawaii to the mainland.
Is this the “new normal” for California?
It’s hard to say. Predicting the annual return of significant storms is marked by considerable uncertainty and unpredictability.
Cohen cited the recurrence of Pineapple Expresses in 2010 and 2005 as examples of substantial storms that Southern California experienced.
“We get very dangerous weather sometimes, and we need to be prepared regardless of whether it will be more common or less common,” Cohen said.
Read more: The Times’ complete guide to storm safety preparedness.
Today’s top stories
Elections and politics
- How Katie Porter harnesses her blunt style and single-mom experience in her Senate campaign.
- California lawmakers unveiled 14 reparations bills. None of them call for cash payments.
- Voters guide to the 2024 California primary election.
- What happened with Trump’s trials in January.
Grammys 2024
- The Grammys have reformed, but the Recording Academy faces scrutiny over lingering abuse claims.
- Grammys 2024 predictions: Who will win, who should win and the Taylor Swift of it all.
- The legend of Howdy Glenn, Inglewood’s Black firefighting country singer.
- A Grammy-winning producer. An incarcerated father. And a ‘fairy tale’ reunion.
Israel-Hamas war
- Did Israel’s dramatic raid on a West Bank hospital violate the rules of war?
- Is Israel at risk of becoming a pariah in the Middle East again? Maybe not.
Education
- Is your student still struggling with pandemic setbacks? A state legal settlement offers help.
- Efforts brewing at UC Riverside and UCLA to evict Starbucks from campuses for ‘union busting’ activities.
- CSU plans to expand student grants to cover full tuition and living expenses.
Law enforcement
- ‘Do Not Rehire’: Panel finds Villanueva violated county discrimination and harassment policies.
- City’s lawsuit seeks to shift blame over release of LAPD undercover officer photos.
- Malibu gets a 3-officer CHP task force to patrol deadly stretch of PCH.
More big stories
- This social service hotline you’ve never heard of could help pinpoint California’s next big crisis.
- What L.A. renters should know now that COVID tenant protections are gone.
- L.A. County has its first measles case since 2020: What to do if you’re exposed.
- Thousands of California homeowners can cut their property tax bill. Here’s how.
- L.A.’s ‘bank to the stars’ is fined $65 million for lapses in its risk controls.
- An algae bloom devastated sea mammals last year. L.A. wants to improve its rescue efforts.
- Catalina deer in the crosshairs: Will a compromise avert a planned slaughter?
- Paramount Global is for sale. Who’s buying and how did we get here?
Commentary and opinions
- David Lauter: This number explains why the Biden-Trump rematch is so tight.
- Editorial Board: Eddie Anderson for Los Angeles City Council District 10.
- Steve Lopez: ‘My life cannot be ruined by this scammer.’ Two victims lost everything and sued their banks.
- Michael Hiltzik: DeSantis notches a courthouse win against Disney, thanks to a Trumpian right-wing judge.
- Bill Shaikin: How Shohei Ohtani could make the Dodgers the last MLB team to draw 4 million.
- Sammy Roth: Biden’s Western solar plan sounds scary. But it’s better than climate change.
- Opinion: ‘Know why I pulled you over?’ Fortunately, California police can’t ask you that anymore.
Today’s great reads
How a Mennonite farmer became a drug lord. Mennonites are pious Christians who eschew much of the modern world. But in Mexico even they have not escaped the pull of the drug cartels.
Other great reads
- 2024 brings the Year of the Dragon. Are we in for a lucky, powerful year?
- A De Los series exploring Latinidad through poetry.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🌯 The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers.
- 🍱 Which SoCal Costcos are the ‘most Asian’? (Hint: Look for the durian and lumpia).
- 🚲 L.A. is home to a thriving cycling culture. These 13 bike shops will help you discover it.
Staying in
- 📚10 books to add to your reading list in February.
- 🥞 Here’s a recipe for hot fluffy pancakes.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Today’s great photo is from Karen Escobedo of Covina: Yosemite National Park. Karen writes: “Yosemite is the most iconic National Park in California, and maybe even the whole Country. It is beautiful all year round, but there is something special when it is covered in snow.”
