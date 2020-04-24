Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Hot and Fluffy Pancakes

Time 20 minutes
Yields Serves 2
Fluffy and hot all at the same time, diner-style pancakes are the best breakfast for two.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Mims
April 24, 2020

While it would be great if your milk and eggs were room temperature for this batter, I’m no fool — this batter is made to work with cold milk and eggs just as easily as with room-temperature ones. Multiply the dry ingredients here as much as you want and keep the mix in an airtight container for a homemade “instant” pancake mix — when ready to make pancakes, scoop out a heaping 2 cups of the mix and proceed with the recipe, combining it with the liquid ingredients in Step 1.

1

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cornstarch, baking powder, salt and baking soda. In a large liquid measuring cup or bowl, whisk together the milk, butter, vanilla and eggs until smooth. Pour the liquid ingredients over the dry ingredients and stir just until combined, leaving all the lumps in the batter. Let the batter rest for 5 minutes.

2

While the batter rests, line a large baking sheet with two kitchen towels stacked on top of each other. Place the sheet in the oven and heat the oven to 180 degrees or its lowest temperature setting.

3

Place a large nonstick skillet or griddle on the stove and heat over medium heat or heat a nonstick electric griddle. Scoop a level 1/3 cup of the batter and pour into the center of the skillet, allowing it to spread out naturally into a 6- to 7-inch round. Cook until the pancake is golden on the bottom and bubbly on top, 1 ½ to 2 minutes. Flip the pancake and cook until the underside is golden and the batter is just cooked through, 1 minute more. Toss the pancake to the dog or a hangry toddler.

4

Pour another 1/3 cup batter into the skillet and cook until golden on the bottom and the bubbles on top just start to set, 45 to 60 seconds. Using a large spatula, flip the pancake and cook until the underside is golden and the batter is just cooked through, 30 to 45 seconds more. The decreased times here are because your skillet is now warmer than it was when you cooked that first pancake.

5

As each pancake is cooked, remove the skillet fully from the burner (to prevent it overheating) and slide the pancake between the towels on the baking sheet in the oven. Return the skillet to the burner and repeat, making five more pancakes with the remaining batter. The pancakes will stay hot in the oven for at least 20 minutes with no loss of quality.

6

When ready to serve, stack three to a plate and serve immediately with butter and syrup.

Variations:
Crispy-Edge Pancakes:
Add 1 teaspoon unsalted butter to the skillet and let it melt, swirling to coat the bottom, before adding the batter for each pancake.
Make Ahead:
Premix the dry and liquid ingredients and store them separately in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
