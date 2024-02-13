We banned single-use plastic bags. Now we’re tossing more plastic. What gives?
California wanted to reduce how many plastic bags we throw away. A glaring loophole has been undermining progress.
Why are we losing the plastic bag war?
When state legislators passed a 2014 law banning single-use plastic bags, the hope was that it would notably reduce the amount of discarded plastic. But fast-forward nearly a decade: Californians are tossing more pounds of plastic bags than before the legislation was passed.
That’s according to a recent report by the consumer advocacy group CALPIRG, which took population changes into account and found the tonnage of discarded bags rose from 4.08 per 1,000 people in 2014 to 5.89 per 1,000 people in 2022.
How could this happen?
As Susanne Rust reported this week, plastic bag manufacturers replaced one kind of plastic bag for another. You’ve probably noticed them at grocery stores or had them loaded into your car during a drive-up order. These newer bags are thicker and meet technical specifications to be called “reusable.”
As Jenn Engstrom, CALPIRG’S state director, explained to Susanne, the switch created a loophole because the newer bags — which typically cost 10 cents — “are clearly not being reused and don’t look like reusable bags and … just circumvent the law’s intent.”
The pandemic was also a contributing factor. COVID restrictions led many to get groceries, restaurant dishes and other products delivered to our doors, often in thick plastic bags.
There’s an effort to close the loophole, though. New legislation is being proposed that would also ban the thicker plastic bags from grocery and large retail stores.
Individual habits vs. industry interests
Clearly, not enough consumers have changed their plastic bag habits at the checkout stand.
But the onus isn’t on individuals. Plastic manufacturers create these products. Businesses buy the bags so customers have somewhere to put the goods they buy from businesses.
A look back at the history of public messaging about pollution and who is responsible shows a concerted effort by business interests to shift the responsibility to consumers and away from the profit-making industries that produce the plastics. California is trying to change this with a recent law signed in 2022 by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law puts more responsibility on companies that produce environmentally harmful plastics.
Under the new law, at least 30% of plastic items sold, distributed or imported into California must be recyclable by Jan. 1, 2028. It also stipulates that single-use plastic waste be reduced 25% by 2032.
But as Susanne pointed out, plastics companies will have notable oversight and authority over the program “via a Producer Responsibility Organization, which will be made up of industry representatives.”
Recycling blues (not the bins)
In the meantime, the systems in place to collect and recycle our plastic waste don’t inspire much confidence either.
“More than 35 million tons of plastics were generated in the United States in 2018 and only 8.7% was recycled,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
We’re in this sad state of recycling even as our plastic problems pile up, as Susanne noted:
“Plastic has been found everywhere scientists have looked: From the deepest oceanic trenches to the highest alpine peaks. Petroleum-based plastics do not biodegrade. Over time, they break down into smaller and smaller pieces — known as microplastics, microfibers and nanoplastics — and have been found in household dust, drinking water and human tissue and blood.”
It’s easy to see that statistic like the one from the EPA and think: “Why bother? Why work to change my consumption habits or improve my recycling efforts if it’s so dismal downstream?”
But there are actions we can take at an individual level to put less plastic into our environment. Some cities and agencies have shown progress in recycling some forms of waste, but we have a long way to go.
