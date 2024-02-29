Mammoth to Tahoe: Heavy snowfall anticipated amid rare blizzard advisory
Good morning. It’s Thursday, Feb. 29. Here’s what you need to know to start your leap day.
- Sierra Nevada faces heavy snowfall; travel near impossible
- A legal shift on the 2nd Amendment affects more than just guns
- 8 Black-owned spots that define the Crenshaw corridor
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Snowstorm from Mammoth to Tahoe triggers blizzard alert
After such a nice, sunny 70-degree day in Southern California, the scene in the north is about to become a mirror opposite: A rare and treacherous blizzard is expected to wallop the Sierra Nevada. Consider it another extreme weather episode in a winter largely supercharged by El Niño and climate change.
The powerful storm will hit California today, bringing a blizzard warning, potentially slamming the Sierra Nevada with 5 to 10 feet of snow at elevations 5,000 feet above sea level and up to 12 feet of snow at the highest peaks. The latest forecast projections indicate that the Lake Tahoe region will bear the brunt of the impact. South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village and Mammoth Lakes are in its path until Sunday, with winds projected to exceed 120 mph and visibility near zero.
The list of warnings goes on: Avoid travel. Prepare for potential power outages and falling trees. Listen for likely avalanche watches or warnings.
“Even by Sierra standards, this is shaping up to be a highly impactful, major winter storm,” the National Weather Service office in Reno told The Times. “If these snow totals hold, this will easily be the biggest storm of the season.”
Some mountain residents are taking the warnings in stride. They are mountain people, after all.
While storms of this magnitude are unusual, the 86-year-old owner of Where Eagles Fly Bed & Breakfast in Tahoe says he’s never had any problems in the last 60 years and doesn’t foresee any this weekend.
Several shop owners in the Tahoe area say the warning is being blown out of proportion and are unsure if they will close in the coming days.
The latest on California’s blizzard is available here.
What does it mean for Los Angeles?
Travelers beware. Brace for flight delays or cancellations. Reconsider your ski trip.
“Whiteout conditions are very disorienting, so this is not the time to gamble with you or your family’s lives, especially over a planned weekend ski vacation,” the weather service office in Reno posted.
If you are planning to give it a go, know travel will be nearly impossible from Thursday through Sunday morning, especially on the two main routes from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Lake Tahoe area. Donner Pass — the highest point of Interstate 8 — could receive 7 to 8 feet of snow, while Echo Summit — the tallest point of Highway 50 — could see 6 to 8 feet of snow.
“If you attempt to travel, be prepared for whiteout conditions & extended road closures. Bring extra food, water, & warm clothing,” the weather service office in Sacramento posted on social media.
In Mono County, where Mammoth Mountain is located, 3 to 6 feet of snow is expected along the Sierra crest, while 1 to 3 feet will fall in communities along Highway 395, the main route between Mammoth and Southern California.
Closer to Southern California, a 20% to 30% chance of up to 1 inch of snow is anticipated along Interstate 5 over the Tejon Pass for travelers looking to drive through the Grapevine from L.A. County to the Central Valley.
Our perfect Wednesday weather will be behind us as light showers will start Thursday or Friday, staying around at least through Saturday, the weather service office in Oxnard said.
Unlike recent atmospheric rivers, this milder storm could bring one-quarter to 1 inch of rain along the coast and in the valleys and a couple of inches in the foothills and mountains.
Benefits of a blizzard
There have only been nine blizzard warnings in California since 2002, averaging about one every 2 to 3 years.
While California’s climate continues to change, meteorologist Collin McKellar said the link between climate change and the frequency and severity of storms is complex, especially considering the area’s history of snowstorms.
Continued storms and a potential blizzard would benefit the state, as recent storms have eased concerns about the snowpack in California’s mountains. Recent weather has helped the state recover from fears of a “snow drought” and relieved areas where snow levels have been below yearly averages.
The Tahoe area has seen a relatively dry winter, accumulating only 72 inches of snow since the start of the water year in October. However, after the storm potentially dumps 60 inches of snow in the next three days, the snowpack could nearly double.
And that is good news for Californians.
Today’s top stories
Crime and courts
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual harassment suit includes notable music industry names.
- The Supreme Court leans in favor of upholding a ban on bump stocks that enable rifles to work like machine guns.
- Billy clubs? Butterfly knives? A legal shift on the 2nd Amendment affects more than just guns.
- She got 25 years to life for tossing her son down four floors. Court says probation should be considered.
Politics and elections
- How mega-spending and alleged scandals could influence LAUSD school board elections.
- The Supreme Court will hear Trump’s claim of immunity from Jan. 6 prosecution, delaying his trial.
- How a showdown between Central Valley Democrats could help the GOP keep control of Congress.
- Democratic Party chair Rusty Hicks assailed as outsider in bid for North Coast Assembly seat.
- A Times investigation spurs complaints seeking a federal probe of Kevin McCarthy PAC spending at a luxury resort.
Education
- A federal complaint alleges Berkeley public schools allowed discrimination against Jewish children.
- A California effort to crack down on legacy and donor admissions could hit USC and Stanford.
More big stories
- Problems at Mattel: Despite ‘Barbie’ success, its stock is a dud. Now an activist investor is circling.
- DWP and Edison rates are rising. What you can do to lower your bill.
- Shape Your L.A., our Los Angeles County civic engagement tool, is now available in Spanish.
- Construction begins on barrier wall to protect threatened Orange County train tracks.
- Richard Lewis, stand-up comic and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star, dies at 76.
- Newsom wants to build a $16-billion water tunnel. Will it destroy California’s delta?
- Forget California exodus. New Jersey residents lead an influx back into the Golden State.
- What the frenzy over Kate Middleton’s ‘disappearance’ says about the royals — and us.
- Free museum day returns to Los Angeles on March 23.
Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.
Commentary and opinions
- Jackie Calmes: Rational Republican pols could keep their mouths shut instead of endorsing Trump. Why won’t they?
- Editorial: In defense of ‘career politicians.’ Experience shouldn’t be a liability for candidates.
- Michael Hiltzik: They say San Francisco is coming back as a tech hub, but it never really left.
- Editorial: More delays? Supreme Court was wrong to put off Trump immunity decision.
- Harry Litman: Without even ruling on Trump’s immunity claim, the Supreme Court handed him a huge victory.
Today’s great reads
A tent encampment rises outside Ojai’s stately City Hall. Its residents might break your heart. In this 4.4-square-mile city, homelessness used to be more spread out, with people sleeping in their cars or bundled in blankets in the open-air shopping arcade. Now, the crisis is harder to ignore because it is concentrated at the City Hall encampment, which has become a point of focus as the city pours money and resources into making the setup more livable.
Other great reads
- In war-torn Ukraine, a woman searches for her husband. Will she find him?
- Heartbreak and regret: He bought her the birthday trip to Russia. Will they release his girlfriend?
- From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, this choreographer is making music videos relevant again.
- Julio Torres survived the visa office and the art world. His first film skewers both.
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🌲This treehouse hotel sits in an otherworldly forest. Here’s how to book a reservation.
- 🍴8 Black-owned spots that define the Crenshaw corridor.
Staying in
- 📺 ‘Percy Jackson,’ ‘Avatar’ and epic coming-of-age tales are getting their live-action TV moment.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for cherry-amaro coffee tonic.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... from our archives
Eleven years ago, Pope Benedict XVI stunned the world’s 1 billion Catholics by becoming the first pope in nearly 600 years to resign from the office, citing failing health.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Anthony De Leon, reporting fellow
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor
Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.