Mammoth to Tahoe: Heavy snowfall anticipated amid rare blizzard advisory

Mountains covered in patchy snow in the northern Sierra Nevada, one of the areas expected to be hit by heavy snowfall this weekend.

Good morning. It’s Thursday, Feb. 29. Here’s what you need to know to start your leap day.



Snowstorm from Mammoth to Tahoe triggers blizzard alert

After such a nice, sunny 70-degree day in Southern California, the scene in the north is about to become a mirror opposite: A rare and treacherous blizzard is expected to wallop the Sierra Nevada. Consider it another extreme weather episode in a winter largely supercharged by El Niño and climate change.

The powerful storm will hit California today, bringing a blizzard warning, potentially slamming the Sierra Nevada with 5 to 10 feet of snow at elevations 5,000 feet above sea level and up to 12 feet of snow at the highest peaks. The latest forecast projections indicate that the Lake Tahoe region will bear the brunt of the impact. South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village and Mammoth Lakes are in its path until Sunday, with winds projected to exceed 120 mph and visibility near zero.

The list of warnings goes on: Avoid travel. Prepare for potential power outages and falling trees. Listen for likely avalanche watches or warnings.

“Even by Sierra standards, this is shaping up to be a highly impactful, major winter storm,” the National Weather Service office in Reno told The Times. “If these snow totals hold, this will easily be the biggest storm of the season.”

Some mountain residents are taking the warnings in stride. They are mountain people, after all.

While storms of this magnitude are unusual, the 86-year-old owner of Where Eagles Fly Bed & Breakfast in Tahoe says he’s never had any problems in the last 60 years and doesn’t foresee any this weekend.

Several shop owners in the Tahoe area say the warning is being blown out of proportion and are unsure if they will close in the coming days.

The latest on California’s blizzard is available here .

What does it mean for Los Angeles?

Travelers beware. Brace for flight delays or cancellations. Reconsider your ski trip.

“Whiteout conditions are very disorienting, so this is not the time to gamble with you or your family’s lives, especially over a planned weekend ski vacation,” the weather service office in Reno posted .

If you are planning to give it a go, know travel will be nearly impossible from Thursday through Sunday morning, especially on the two main routes from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Lake Tahoe area. Donner Pass — the highest point of Interstate 8 — could receive 7 to 8 feet of snow, while Echo Summit — the tallest point of Highway 50 — could see 6 to 8 feet of snow.

“If you attempt to travel, be prepared for whiteout conditions & extended road closures. Bring extra food, water, & warm clothing,” the weather service office in Sacramento posted on social media.

In Mono County, where Mammoth Mountain is located, 3 to 6 feet of snow is expected along the Sierra crest, while 1 to 3 feet will fall in communities along Highway 395, the main route between Mammoth and Southern California.

Closer to Southern California, a 20% to 30% chance of up to 1 inch of snow is anticipated along Interstate 5 over the Tejon Pass for travelers looking to drive through the Grapevine from L.A. County to the Central Valley.

Our perfect Wednesday weather will be behind us as light showers will start Thursday or Friday, staying around at least through Saturday, the weather service office in Oxnard said.

Unlike recent atmospheric rivers, this milder storm could bring one-quarter to 1 inch of rain along the coast and in the valleys and a couple of inches in the foothills and mountains.

Benefits of a blizzard

There have only been nine blizzard warnings in California since 2002, averaging about one every 2 to 3 years.

While California’s climate continues to change, meteorologist Collin McKellar said the link between climate change and the frequency and severity of storms is complex, especially considering the area’s history of snowstorms.

Continued storms and a potential blizzard would benefit the state, as recent storms have eased concerns about the snowpack in California’s mountains. Recent weather has helped the state recover from fears of a “snow drought” and relieved areas where snow levels have been below yearly averages.

The Tahoe area has seen a relatively dry winter, accumulating only 72 inches of snow since the start of the water year in October. However, after the storm potentially dumps 60 inches of snow in the next three days, the snowpack could nearly double.

And that is good news for Californians.

