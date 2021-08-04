Share
Cherry-Amaro Coffee Tonic
Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 cocktail
Finishing this drink with a sprig of rosemary and a lemon peel brings out the herbal, citrus notes of the other ingredients. While the recipe suggests a lighter, sweeter, more citrus-leaning bottle of amaro such as Nonino, Averna or Montenegro, any amaro will work. If you end up choosing a more bitter bottle, simply offset with more maraschino cherry syrup.
1
In an ice-filled Collins or other tall glass, add the tonic water, amaro and cherry syrup and stir gently to combine. Top with the coffee then garnish with the rosemary sprig and lemon peel to serve.
