Cherry-Amaro Coffee Tonic

5 minutes
Makes 1 cocktail
Maraschino cherry syrup and amaro highlight the fruity qualities of cold brewed coffee in this effervescent cocktail.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Rebekah Peppler

Finishing this drink with a sprig of rosemary and a lemon peel brings out the herbal, citrus notes of the other ingredients. While the recipe suggests a lighter, sweeter, more citrus-leaning bottle of amaro such as Nonino, Averna or Montenegro, any amaro will work. If you end up choosing a more bitter bottle, simply offset with more maraschino cherry syrup.

In an ice-filled Collins or other tall glass, add the tonic water, amaro and cherry syrup and stir gently to combine. Top with the coffee then garnish with the rosemary sprig and lemon peel to serve.

