Explore the 50 best beaches in Southern California this summer

Southern California’s 50 best beaches

It’s often said we pay so much to live in Southern California because of the amenities, high among them the beaches. Yet the sad reality is so many who live here never go to the beach.

If you don’t take advantage of our shores as much as you’d like, let us inspire you to change that. The Los Angeles Times this week named the 50 best beaches from San Diego to Santa Barbara. Reporters spent months visiting hundreds of miles of coastline to pick beaches with easy access (although a handful have a more remote feel) and special amenities (like firepits, volleyball courts, camping, views and great spots to surf, paddleboard, snorkel or explore tide pools).

Torrance Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Many of our recommendations have accessibility options, such as beach wheelchairs, all but three have bathrooms (cleanliness varies), and they’re almost evenly split in terms of dog-friendliness.

Pull up our guide whenever you crave a beach day. Here are a few intriguing tidbits to get your planning gears turning:



Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu has awe-inspiring sea caves, a dog-friendly area and allows alcohol (not in glass).

Torrance Beach may be L.A. County’s Goldilocks of beaches.

Bring someone you want to impress (and take photos with) to El Matador State Beach in Malibu.

Victoria Beach in Laguna Beach boasts a historical landmark: the 60-foot Pirate Tower. And two other great beaches on our list are close by.

Check out sea stars in Crystal Cove State Park’s tide pools and spend the night in a rustic cottage.

In La Jolla, head to Windansea for a sunset stroll and La Jolla Shores to snorkel.

Beachcomb for sea glass and spot dolphins at Surfer’s Knoll in Ventura.

Sip a cocktail on a chaise lounge at Descanso Beach on Catalina Island.

Ride horses at two of our Santa Barbara picks, forbidden on most Southern California beaches.

Find beaches popular with nudists hidden among other recommendations.

Windansea in La Jolla. (Alan Nakkash / For The Times)

Erosion, access and, sometimes, bacteria

However, it’s not all fun in the sun at SoCal’s beaches. Erosion has cut back sand at many beloved spots, some so much so that we didn’t include them on the list; in the case of Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach, a replenishment project was needed to bring in 700,000 cubic yards.

Beach access is an ongoing battle as well. California has a coastal protection law unlike any other in the country. But the California Coastal Commission, the law’s steward, often is battling to uphold it.

The majority of beaches generally pass water quality tests over the summer (on average 95% of beaches in California do, according to environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay). But there are sporadic issues with bacteria levels at some sites, which may fluctuate due to a variety of reasons, including storm drain runoff, water circulation or high temperatures. Over Memorial Day and July Fourth weekends, public health agencies warned beachgoers to avoid bacteria-tainted water. The beaches on our list generally pass water quality tests during the summer, but a few have had temporary lapses in limited spots. If there’s something to note about water quality, we’ve mentioned it in the beach description.

You may be surprised to not see a favorite beach. That may just be because of consistent testing bummers. Still, we’ve recommended plenty to do when you can’t take a dip. Water quality is tested regularly, so check county public health sites and Heal the Bay’s Beach Report Card tracker before you go. A good rule of thumb: Stay 100 yards in either direction from an outfall.

Crystal Cove State Beach in Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

What did we miss?

Of course, curating the best beaches is a subjective task. This is where you come in.

Tell us your favorite beach and why, and we may include your contributions in a future story. The more details, the better.

Enjoy the surf and sand this summer, but don’t forget to wear sunscreen!

The week’s biggest stories

Donald Trump stands onstage with wife Melania Trump as other family members join them at the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

What happened at the Republican National Convention?



What will Biden do?



Impact of the global tech outage



More big stories



Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

‘We’re going to head into a civil war.’ Bill Baird, the ‘father’ of birth control, on the religious right and Supreme Court. If you’re thinking about what kind of birth control to use, you might want to thank Bill Baird — who won a Supreme Court decision that legalized contraception for unmarried women.

More great reads



For your weekend

A group of cannathusiasts take to the stage inside the consumption lounge tent at 4:20 p.m. to the sounds of Rick James’ “Mary Jane,” celebrating being able to get high legally at the California State Fair for the first time. (Andri Tambunan / For The Times)

Going out



Staying in



How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

(Times staff and wire photos)

On Monday, who did Donald Trump choose as his running mate? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

