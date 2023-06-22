Blended Guacamole

Guacamole is carne asada’s best friend. This variation is inspired by the version served in my family’s restaurant and my mother’s love for oregano. We don’t use tomato because it can make guacamole too watery. The base is blended first; the avocado is added afterward. This creates a more uniform and versatile texture that can be universally enjoyed in a taco, with our Cheese and Chicharrón Board, with grilled seafood, or anything really. We never shy away from chile or lime juice. If your blender has trouble blending everything, you can add a bit of water to help it get started.