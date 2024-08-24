The ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged in Matthew Perry’s death

Narcotics and other contraband seized in a search of the home of Jasveen Sangha, also known as the “Ketamine Queen.”

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, Aug. 24. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

L.A.’s “Ketamine Queen” lived a celebrity-studded life. Now she’s been charged in Matthew Perry’s death.

The Fed tees up interest rate cuts.

In the mood for Southern-style brunch? Check out these eight L.A. restaurants.

Who is the ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged in actor Matthew Perry’s death?

Jasveen Sangha appeared to live the life of an L.A. power player. In social media posts, she rubbed elbows with celebrities, sported fashionable outfits and jetted across the globe on lavish vacations.

But federal prosecutors argue Sangha was actually running a narcotics operation so lucrative that she was known to her customers as the “Ketamine Queen.”

My colleagues Nathan Solis, Hannah Fry, Connor Sheets and Richard Winton this week examined the case prosecutors are building against Sangha, who is one of five people charged in actor Matthew Perry’s death. Sangha has pleaded not guilty. Here’s what they found:

Inside the ‘Sangha stash house’

Jasveen Sangha is pictured at an event in Beverly Hills in December 2022. (Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Authorities allege Sangha sold drugs from her North Hollywood apartment, nicknamed the “Sangha stash house” in the indictment. Court records detail how she had saved videos on her electronic devices showing her cooking liquid ketamine on a stovetop to convert it to powder.

Prosecutors allege that Sangha held “herself out as a celebrity drug dealer with high-quality goods,” but she knew the dangers of ketamine.

Sangha is accused of selling ketamine in 2019 to a man who later overdosed. One of the man’s family members texted Sangha, telling her the ketamine had caused the death.

After receiving the text, prosecutors say, she conducted a Google search: “Can ketamine be listed as a cause of death[?]”

A search for other alleged victims

Law enforcement sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said investigators are trying to determine whether any other overdose deaths can be tied to Sangha.

But lawyer Mark Geragos, whose firm represents Sangha, has questioned how authorities can determine who supplied a fatal dose of ketamine.

“I’ve never seen a pathologist yet who’s going to be able to say, ‘I’m going to do an autopsy and I’m going to trace back where these drugs came from.’ They can’t do that. It’s a tragedy all the way around, but just because it’s a tragedy doesn’t mean it’s criminal,” Geragos told News Nation.

The week’s biggest stories

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

With the DNC in the rearview mirror, Harris hopes to keep momentum rolling



Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in an incredibly close race to the White House, according to polls. Some Democrats worry that their euphoria over the last several weeks could lead to complacency.

Harris soared past the high bar set for her Democratic convention acceptance speech, columnist Mark Z. Barabak and Anita Chabria write.

This week’s DNC was about generational change, but the middle-class rhetoric coupled with an incremental policy agenda rekindled the Clinton era.

Interest rate cuts could be a big relief for California residents



Amid concerns the economy could be headed for a recession, Federal Reserve Jerome H. Powell this week signaled interest rates cuts are on the table next month.

The news comes as California has felt the impact of high interest rates more severely than other states.

The unemployment rate, for example, has been among the highest in the nation while job creation has lagged.

Her mail kept getting stolen. So she sent herself an Apple AirTag as bait for thieves



A Santa Barbara County woman mailed a package containing the tracking device to catch suspects who had ransacked her post office box — and it worked.

AirTags have been somewhat controversial. Apple faces a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of taking inadequate steps to prevent stalkers from using the device.

More big stories



Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

(Marcus Yam/Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A Girl Scout troop for young migrants offers a haven in a chaotic city. The Girl Scouts in this troop, in one of New York’s emergency migrant shelters, know hardship and loss. But at meetings at least, they get to be kids.

More great reads



An escalating gang turf war in Mexico has sent villagers fleeing south to Guatemala.

A Silver Lake influencer put her life on the internet. She became an “easy mark” for burglars.

For your weekend

Avantika at her first crawl stop, Gyoza Bar, where she ordered dumplings, tsukemen dipping noodles, salmon sashimi and cold tofu. (Jane Kim/For The Times)

Going out



Staying in



How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

(Times staff and wire photos)

According to the recently released schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, the Lakers will open the season on Oct. 22 when they host which Minnesota team at Crypto.com Arena? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Hunter Clauss, multiplatform editor

