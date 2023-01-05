Advertisement

Seared Tuna With Marinated Vinegar Cucumbers and Sesame

25 minutes
Serves 2
Seared Tuna With Marinated Vinegar Cucumbers and Sesame
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
1

Place the tuna steaks on paper towels to dry them thoroughly. Drizzle them with the oil and rub it evenly over the steaks. Season the tuna steaks on both sides liberally with salt and pepper.

2

In a small bowl, toss the cucumbers with a generous pinch of salt. Let stand for 10 minutes. Using your hand to catch the cucumbers, hold them in the bowl while you tip the bowl over to drain any excess liquid into the sink. Return the cucumbers to the bowl and stir in the vinegar and chili crisp.

3

Place a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steaks and cook, flipping once halfway through, until seared and browned on the outside and cooked to medium-rare doneness, exactly 2 minutes per side. Remove the steaks from the skillet and transfer to a cutting board.

4

Slice the tuna steaks into thin strips and transfer to two serving plates along with the marinated cucumbers. Sprinkle everything with sesame seeds and serve as is or with rice.

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes

Advertisement

Related Recipes

Latest Recipes