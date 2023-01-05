Seared Tuna With Marinated Vinegar Cucumbers and Sesame
Beautifully medium-rare tuna provides the ideal partner to crisp, cool cucumbers marinated in vinegar and chili crisp. The tuna — hot outside and cool inside — soaks up the cucumber marinade just as well and is ideally eaten atop a scoop of fresh-cooked rice.
Place the tuna steaks on paper towels to dry them thoroughly. Drizzle them with the oil and rub it evenly over the steaks. Season the tuna steaks on both sides liberally with salt and pepper.
In a small bowl, toss the cucumbers with a generous pinch of salt. Let stand for 10 minutes. Using your hand to catch the cucumbers, hold them in the bowl while you tip the bowl over to drain any excess liquid into the sink. Return the cucumbers to the bowl and stir in the vinegar and chili crisp.
Place a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steaks and cook, flipping once halfway through, until seared and browned on the outside and cooked to medium-rare doneness, exactly 2 minutes per side. Remove the steaks from the skillet and transfer to a cutting board.
Slice the tuna steaks into thin strips and transfer to two serving plates along with the marinated cucumbers. Sprinkle everything with sesame seeds and serve as is or with rice.
