California

How L.A. was built (and rebuilt) to burn

A black-and-white photo of a burned neighborhood
The house of Charles Bauer in Bel-Air was burned to the ground in 1961.
(Bill Murphy / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan FonsecaStaff Writer 

Built (and rebuilt) to burn

Last month’s deadly Palisades and Eaton fires were a tragic reminder that fire is woven into the fabric of Southern California’s landscape.

As authorities clear out the ash-laden debris and pave the way for residents to rebuild their homes and livelihoods, some are asking familiar questions: Should we build differently this time? Or should we not build in the most fire-prone landscapes anymore?

The devastation — searingly fresh and life-changing as it is for tens of thousands who lost their homes — and the reckoning that’s followed are also déjà vu.

A man holds a hose to a fire on a roof
A man shields from intense heat as he hoses down a neighbor’s rooftop as the Eaton Fire grew on Jan. 8, 2025.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s a crossroads the region has found itself at before when the power of fire left us reeling,” Times national correspondent Jenny Jarvie wrote this week as she dived into L.A.’s fiery history.

She revealed how city leaders, developers and the public failed to truly learn the lessons emblazoned into the landscape time and time again.

Bel-Air fire

In 1961, Santa Ana winds pushed a small trash fire into the wealthy neighborhood of Bel-Air. News coverage at the time chronicled celebrities armed with garden hoses dousing their roofs in hopes that their homes would be spared — echoed in the efforts by residents in Pacific Palisades and Altadena last month.

Actor Kim Novak uses a garden hose to wet down the roof of her home
Actor Kim Novak uses a garden hose to wet down the roof of her Bel-Air home during the 1961 fire.
(Ellis R. Bosworth / Associated Press)
The blaze destroyed more than 480 homes, some of which belonged to Hollywood elites including Burt Lancaster and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

“In response, L.A. officials ushered in new fire safety measures, investing in more firefighting helicopters, new fire stations and a new reservoir,” Jarvie wrote. “They also outlawed untreated wood shingles in high-fire-risk areas and initiated a brush clearance program to create defensible space around homes.”

But the hillside homes kept getting built. A reckoning or a half-measure?

A century of hillside development

The L.A. Basin’s hilly terrain has been beckoning to people for more than 100 years.

“All over the mountains surrounding L.A., developers were buying up ranchland, filing plat maps and producing lavish real estate ads and sales brochures touting the foothills as an elevated paradise for a newly emerging upper middle class,” Jarvie wrote.

One 1923 advertisement for new development in what was then called Hollywoodland proclaimed: “The future of Los Angeles is in the hills.”

But something that and other ads of the era did not mention: the risk of fire.

A group of men poses near a sign advertising a new housing development
A group of men, presumably builders and surveyors, poses near a sign advertising a new housing development known as Hollywoodland, circa 1925. The sign, since shortened, is now iconic.
(Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

“It was a period of almost zero environmental consciousness,” Philip Ethington, a professor of history, political science and spatial sciences at USC, told Jarvie. “The developers didn’t want to dwell on the hazards. They saw fires as freak events.”

The inconvenient truth they couldn’t or wouldn’t see (and one many still look past today): Fire is the native, natural presence, and human development is the invasive interloper. Our efforts to suppress that nature have only made fires worse, according to experts.

“We don’t want our natural areas to get affected by fire,” Monalisa Chatterjee, a climate scientist and associate professor of environmental studies at USC Dornsife, told me last month. “But in reality, this is a fire-prone place. It requires fire. … We are not allowing a natural process to happen.”

Where we’ve built raises the risk, she explained, along with what we’ve planted. As L.A. grew, so did a number of nonnative species that aren’t as fire-resistant, creating fuel sources and ember factories when fire inevitably comes (looking at you, palms).

Will this latest destructive lesson change anything?

It feels like I know the depressing answer, though I’d love to be wrong.

For decades, we built into wild spaces while stifling the Indigenous fire practices that strove for balance, not 100% suppression. Some fire agencies have started to embrace that historical approach, and state leaders are focusing on new laws to make homes more resistant to fire.

At the same time, those state and local leaders have moved to expedite the rebuilding process by waiving some environmental and regulatory steps.

All the while, experts emphasize that fire is the constant and our presence and actions — including human-caused climate change — are the variables that spark destruction.

“California is built to burn … on a large scale and explosively at times,” Stephen Pyne, a fire historian and professor emeritus at Arizona State University, told Jarvie.

“You can live in that landscape, but how you choose to live will affect whether that fire is something that just passes through like a big thunderstorm, or whether it is something that destroys whatever you’ve got.”

Read more from Jarvie’s story on L.A.’s history of building and burning and rebuilding.

Two basketball players slap each other's hands
Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, gets a hand slap from Dorian Finney-Smith during the first half of a 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night. Doncic finished with 14 points in 24 minutes.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Gina Ferazzi at Luka Doncic’s debut game with the Lakers.

