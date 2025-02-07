Better-Than-Chasen's Chili

This recipe is loosely a riff on the famous chili of Old Hollywood haunt Chasen’s. Every time I make it, I add a bit more of this and a tad more of that, especially dried ground chile varieties that are now available at many supermarkets.

Sure, you could simmer a pot of dried beans. You could use homemade chicken stock in place of boxed. And if you want to deseed, toast and grind chiles to add to this, have at it! But if what you’re looking for is a pot of warm, familiar comfort on the stove, making it easy on yourself seems like the right play.