Fremont joins Bay Area cities cracking down on encampments

Unhoused couple Brianna Herrera and Fernando Luna at their home of 10 years in Fremont.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your Monday.



How will the spate of camping bans in Bay Area affect homelessness?

Some Bay Area cities are bumping up against their liberal reputations when it comes to the homeless encampments that have come to symbolize California’s ongoing failure to get people off the streets and into permanent housing.

Fernando Luna looks out a hole in his tent in Fremont on Feb. 25, 2025. (Paul Kuroda / For The Times)

“In city after city, voters have used the ballot box to elect more moderate leadership and push local officials to take back the streets,” Times reporter Hannah Wiley wrote in her latest subscriber exclusive, examining the chaos playing out in Fremont, Calif., where city leaders approved an anti-camping ordinance last month.

“Advocates for this get-tough approach say the Bay Area’s reputation for generosity and compassion has had an unanticipated downside, fostering a subculture of chronically homeless people who don’t want to be helped.”

What’s happening in Fremont is similar to the tightrope other California cities are navigating as they juggle competing demands.

On one side are residents and business owners calling on officials to address open drug use, human waste, rodent infestations and other public health concerns. On the other are outcries from unhoused people and their advocates that camping bans punish the poor but don’t actually do anything to improve their situation — and may actually make their lives harder.

City officials say they are trying to strike a balance

When Fremont’s City Council adopted the camping ban last month, it included a prohibition on “aiding and abetting” homeless encampments.

That sparked confusion and outrage among advocates who worried their efforts to help people living outdoors would become illegal when the ordinance took effect later this month.

City leaders amended the ordinance last week, removing the “aiding and abetting” provision and loosening the ban on private residential property. City officials said they do not intend to arrest anyone for homelessness and would prioritize clearing encampments that pose immediate health and safety risks.

Fremont Mayor Raj Salwan told Hannah the goal is to connect unhoused residents with services and housing while reducing homelessness’ effects on the broader community.

Mayor Raj Salwan at Dusterberry Park in Fremont, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2025. (Paul Kuroda / For The Times)

“If we want to get the will of the community to do more programs, more shelters, more housing navigation centers,” Salwan said, “we need to also show them we will address severe concerns that you are having.”

City officials also stated they have more than 1,300 affordable units in development, which would set them apart from other Bay Area suburbs that are failing to meet state-mandated housing construction goals.

One fewer tent doesn’t mean fewer unhoused person

Civil rights groups and advocates for unhoused people have long argued that taking down tents won’t fix the crises that have made California the unsheltered homelessness capital of the U.S .

Given that cities across the state have more unhoused people than shelter beds, those pushed out of encampments often have nowhere else to go.

For years, a court ruling limited cities from encampment sweeps if municipalities did not have enough shelter beds for the people they kicked out of their tents. But last year’s Grants Pass ruling removed that shelter contingency. Critics argue that without requiring safe alternatives — emergency shelters and interim housing that ideally puts unhoused people on a path to permanent housing — the crisis will deepen and cause more harm.

The Public Policy Institute of California crunched federal housing data in May and determined that none of the state’s 44 regional homelessness response networks “has sufficient shelter for its homeless population.”

Criminalizing homelessness does nothing to reduce homelessness — and will probably worsen it — Margot Kushel, director of the Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative at UC San Francisco, explained to me last year.

Meanwhile, the state’s crisis-level lack of affordable housing puts even more Californians at the edge of homelessness.

“We talk a lot about how much we spend on homelessness, but … we [also] have a deep structural deficit in this state of a million units” of affordable housing, Kushel said.

Today’s top stories

Jana Karibyan walks past the swimming pool in the backyard of her Altadena property in February 2025. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. fires aftermath



Crime and public safety



What else is going on



This morning’s must reads

Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Records say a Mexican Mafia heroin smuggling scheme included Pringles, a secret code and a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy. Times reporter Matthew Ormseth chronicles the case against Michael Meiser, who is accused of conspiring with gang “shot-callers” to smuggle more than a pound of heroin into a Los Angeles jail.

For your downtime

Courtney Regan does a lunge pose on a paddleboard during an outdoor yoga class in Marina del Rey. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

A Getty eye view of Los Angeles, captured in 2015. (Karen Kungie-Torres)

Today’s photo is from Karen Kungie-Torres of Los Angeles: a view from the Getty Center.

Karen writes: “The Getty Center speaks for itself. But if I were to say something on its behalf, I would say it draws the eye up from the traffic of the Sepulveda Pass to the majestic white travertine stones overlooking West L.A.”

