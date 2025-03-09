Carrot & Jalapeño Escabeche

Cook the vegetables: In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add the carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender but still crisp, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl or jar.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the skillet. Add the jalapeños and cook, stirring occasionally, until they just start to soften and lose their bright green color, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the carrots.

Add the red onions and cook just until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the other vegetables.