Carrot & Jalapeño Escabeche
Bricia Lopez shares a recipe for carrot and jalapeño escabeche that she developed with her partner T.J. Steele. The pickled vegetables add brightness, acidity, crunch and a little heat to tacos, sandwiches, roasted meats and everything in between. This recipe calls for quickly sautéing the vegetables before covering them in the brine.
Cook the vegetables: In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add the carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender but still crisp, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl or jar.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the skillet. Add the jalapeños and cook, stirring occasionally, until they just start to soften and lose their bright green color, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the carrots.
Add the red onions and cook just until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the other vegetables.
Make the brine: In a small saucepan, combine the garlic, salt, sugar, oregano, allspice, peppercorns, cloves, thyme, white wine vinegar, and red wine vinegar. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the salt and sugar dissolve, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
Combine and store: Pour the warm brine over the vegetables, making sure they are fully submerged. Let cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate.
The escabeche can be enjoyed right away, but the flavors will deepen after a few hours. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
