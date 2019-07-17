San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting in Victorville

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in Victorville, authorities said.

In a statement, the department said deputies responded at 2:39 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun inside his vehicle threatening people in the 15000 block of 7th Street. The suspect refused to exit his vehicle and suddenly accelerated toward deputies and their units.

At some point in the exchange, shots were fired. It’s unclear who did the shooting.

The injured deputy was flown to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. SWAT is on scene and has taken the suspect into custody.

Two guns were found on the suspect. He was injured and has been taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Homicide detectives were en route to conduct the investigation. No further details were immediately available.