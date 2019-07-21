What has Huffman admitted to doing?

The actress pleaded guilty in a Boston courtroom in May to a fraud conspiracy charge for her role in a brazen test-fixing and bribery scheme.

Huffman, 56, admitted to paying $15,000 to William “Rick” Singer, a Newport Beach college admissions consultant, to inflate her daughter’s SAT score. Thirty-four parents have been charged in the wide-ranging case.

Singer told investigators he went to Huffman’s home in 2017 and explained to the actress and her husband, actor William H. Macy, how the scheme worked. Singer told the couple he “controlled” a private school in West Hollywood, where Huffman’s daughter would take the exam; he explained that an accomplice, 36-year-old Mark Riddell, would proctor the exam and correct their daughter’s answers after she finished the test. Singer typically paid Riddell $10,000 per rigged exam.

Huffman and Macy agreed to the arrangement, according to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court.

Key to the scheme, prosecutors said, was securing extra time for Huffman’s daughter on the SAT because of a learning disability, which would allow Riddell to proctor the exam at a school of Singer’s choosing. In October 2017, Huffman learned her daughter got the extra-time designation. She emailed Singer: “Hurray!”

The next day, when a counselor at her daughter’s school told Huffman she would have to take the test at her own school, the actress emailed Singer again: “Ruh Ro!”

Singer intervened. With Huffman’s help, he explained that the girl was taking the test elsewhere and on a weekend because she didn’t want to miss a school day.

Huffman’s daughter took the SAT in December 2017. Once she’d finished, Riddell, a Harvard graduate and administrator at Florida’s famed IMG Academy for athletes, corrected her answers.

Huffman has said her daughter knew nothing of the scheme.

