California

Gilroy shooting: FBI is opening domestic terrorism investigation into festival attack

Gilroy shooting
Katiuska PimentelK, left, aunt of Gilroy shooting victim Keyla Salazar, hugs Keyla’s parents Juan Salazar and Lorena de Salazar before a San Jose vigil.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Aug. 6, 2019
10:57 AM
A law enforcement official says the FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting that killed three people and injured 13 others at a popular California food festival.

Nineteen-year-old gunman Santino William Legan fatally shot three people — including two children — with a Romanian-made AK-47-style rifle before turning the gun on himself.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation before a news conference Tuesday and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The person could not immediately give specifics about why the FBI is opening the domestic terrorism case.

A separate shooting that killed 22 people at a crowded El Paso, Texas, store over the weekend is also being handled as a domestic terrorism case.

California
Associated Press
