Gilroy shooting: FBI is opening domestic terrorism investigation into festival attack

A law enforcement official says the FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting that killed three people and injured 13 others at a popular California food festival.

Nineteen-year-old gunman Santino William Legan fatally shot three people — including two children — with a Romanian-made AK-47-style rifle before turning the gun on himself.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation before a news conference Tuesday and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The person could not immediately give specifics about why the FBI is opening the domestic terrorism case.

A separate shooting that killed 22 people at a crowded El Paso, Texas, store over the weekend is also being handled as a domestic terrorism case.