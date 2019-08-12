Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

3 bodies found after police investigate ‘suspicious vehicle’ in San Diego

By Karen Kucher
Aug. 12, 2019
12:58 AM
SAN DIEGO  — 

Police officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on a street in Bay Terraces Sunday evening made a gruesome discovery when they opened the truck and found the bodies of three people inside.

Homicide investigators were called to Jamie Avenue near Doriana Street shortly after 5 p.m. after the bodies were found.

Two of the victims are female and one is male, police said. The condition of the bodies made it impossible to determine the victims’ races. All three appear to be in their late teens or early 20s, said police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

None of the victims have been identified.

The county Medical Examiner’s office will try to determine the identity of the victims and the manner and cause of death, he said.

Updates:
1:36 AM, Aug. 12, 2019: This article was updated with additional information from San Diego police.
California
Karen Kucher
Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California. 
