K-9 found dead in Long Beach officer’s hot patrol car

A K-9 with the Long Beach Police Department died after being left in his handler’s department-issued vehicle, authorities said Friday.

The police dog, named Ozzy, and his handler were off-duty when the dog was found dead last week. The officer reported the dog’s death to the Police Department, and an investigation is underway.

According to the Long Beach Post, Ozzy’s handler found him dead in the vehicle at roughly 3:40 p.m. Aug. 14.

“A local veterinarian examined Ozzy, and the preliminary results determined the cause of death to be heat-related,” Long Beach Police spokeswoman Shaunna Dandoy told the Post. “All circumstances surrounding the death, including possible equipment or mechanical failures, are being reviewed.”

Midafternoon temperatures in Long Beach the day the dog died were between 81 and 84 degrees, according to a weather archive.

It was not immediately clear whether the dog was in Long Beach at the time of death or how long he had been left unattended. Long Beach police were not immediately available to comment.

It takes only 15 minutes for a hot animal to suffer brain damage, as animal rights advocates remind the public every summer. In California, it is illegal to leave an animal unattended in a vehicle when conditions may endanger its health and well-being. Circumstances include heat and cold as well as a lack of adequate ventilation, food or water. A dog left in a car with its windows cracked on a hot, non-breezy day does not always suffice as adequate conditions.

It is also legal for California residents to break into a vehicle to save an animal they think has been left unattended and is suffering. That law went into effect in 2017.

In October 2018, the Signal Tribune wrote about Ozzy, one of two dogs who worked in the Long Beach Police Department’s Drug Investigations Section.

Ozzy, half Belgian Malinois and half German shepherd, had worked as a K-9 for more than five years. In that time, he had assisted several agencies including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.