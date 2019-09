The body of a man with a gunshot wound has been found on a Ranchos Palos Verdes beach.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of the body about 3:30 p.m. Friday near the 4700 block of Palos Verdes Drive South. The body was found in a shallow part of the seashore, Deputy Marvin Crowder said.

The man suffered one gunshot wound in the upper torso. Officials are handling the death as a homicide investigation.

The body was not reported to be in an advanced state of decomposition.