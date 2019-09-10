65-year-old man dies after being run down in street; driver flees

Officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information about a hit-and-run driver who police say ran over and killed a 65-year-old man.

The man was crossing a street in South L.A. on Monday night when a car driving westbound on Century Boulevard failed to stop for him, said LAPD Sgt. Minh Nguyen. The driver fled the scene.

The man who was hit, whom authorities have not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died, Nguyen said. Video of the scene showed a walker on the street and police investigating the area.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a Honda sedan.

Advertisement

News reports indicated there was a second hit-and-run driver who ran over the man as he lay injured on the street, but Nguyen said he did not have information about a second driver.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call LAPD’s South Traffic Division at (323)-421-2500.