Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

LAX to end curbside pickup by Uber and Lyft

An Uber driver at LAX
A car with Uber and Lyft stickers on its windshield leaves the departures terminal at LAX. The airport plans to end curbside pickup at the end of October.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
7:05 PM
Share

Frequent fliers, beware. Los Angeles International Airport will soon ban ride-hailing companies from picking up passengers outside its terminals, LAX officials said Thursday.

Starting Oct. 29, travelers looking to hop on an Uber or Lyft will be taken by shuttle to a parking lot next to Terminal 1, where they can book their rides, said Keith Wilschetz, deputy executive director of the Operations and Emergency Management Division at Los Angeles World Airports. Drop-offs at terminals will still be allowed.

The decision is in response to worsening congestion at the airport, which is undergoing a $14-billion overhaul of its aging road network and terminals. In recent months, construction has often required LAX to close some lanes. And because airlines have been adding routes, more people are coming to the airport in general, Wilschetz said.

“We understand that trying to get into the central terminal area is a challenge and has been for a long time, and we’ve been working to make that much better,” Wilschetz told The Times. “This is a way we can do that.”

Advertisement

The news was first reported by Skift, a media company that covers the travel industry.

LAX will join other airports that have nixed curbside ride-hailing in an attempt to alleviate traffic. In June, San Francisco International Airport moved all domestic terminal pickups for Uber and Lyft to a central parking lot. Similar changes are also scheduled to take place at Boston Logan International Airport.

LAX officials said more information on the move will be released Friday morning.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Laura Newberry
Follow Us
Laura Newberry is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement