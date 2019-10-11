Saddleridge fire approaches Aliso Canyon gas facility, site of massive 2015 blowout

The Saddleridge fire was burning close to the Aliso Canyon gas facility, which was the site of the largest release of methane in U.S. history.

Flames were approaching the Porter Ranch facility, which has been evacuated with operations shut down. Firefighters were on the scene for protection.

The Saddleridge fire made a rapid advance from Sylmar to Porter Ranch, outrunning firefighters and emergency officials.

#SaddleRidgeFire is now less than a football field away from the entrance of the Aliso Canyon natural gas facility. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/RDdZ3Rkv5F — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 11, 2019

Waves of embers crested against a two story home on Sheffield Way in Porter Ranch; flames lapped at the back of it, which abuts a hillside.

A man stared: “That’s my home,” he said. He had gotten out 15 minutes earlier.

Flames already licked a second home on the cul de sac, which was choked with thick grey smoke, punctured only by the high beams of cars that sped out of the capillaries of cul de sacs and small streets that crisscross the hillsides here.

BREAKING: The #SaddleridgeFire is now right on top of the Aliso Canyon natural gas facility. We understand operations here have been ordered shut down by fire officials. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/GByfq5wMIE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 11, 2019

The Aliso Canyon gas blowout lasted nearly four months and was blamed for sickening thousands of Los Angeles residents, who moved out of their Porter Ranch homes to escape a sulfurous stench and a medley of maladies including headaches, nausea and nosebleeds.

Some Porter Ranch residents say they still are dealing with health effects.