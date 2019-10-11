Saddleridge fire: Evacuation zones, road closures, perimeter, evacuation centers

The Saddleridge fire broke out in Sylmar near the 210 Freeway on Thursday night and is now burning out of control, threatening numerous communities.

LAFD map of evacuations from Saddleridge fire (LAFD)

Location

Main fire: The Saddleridge fire started about 9 p.m. on the north side of the 210 Freeway near Yarnell Street, but with winds gusting up to 60 mph it soon spread.

Secondary fire: Spot fires soared over the 210 and 5 freeways and ignited more dry brush. A 30-acre spot fire broke out west of Balboa Boulevard and was moving west into Granada Hills and Porter Ranch, officials said.

Weather conditions

Santa Ana winds gusting 20 to 35 mph

Low humidity

Evacuation area

Oakridge Estates north of 210 Freeway

Foothill and Glenoaks areas

Areas north of Sesnon Boulevard between Mason Street and Balboa Boulevard

See LAFD evacuation map

Evacuation centers

--Sylmar Rec Center (13109 Borden Avenue)

--Granada Hills Rec Center (16730 Chatsworth Street)

Roads closed

210 Freeway in both directions between the 118 and 5 Freeways

5 Freeway at the Newhall Pass

Numerous nearby surface streets

Cause

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it is investigating the cause.

Resources

Multiple fire agencies are on scene, including ground crews and choppers. More than 300 firefighters are on scene.