Saddleridge fire: Evacuation zones, road closures, perimeter, evacuation centers

The Saddleridge fire broke out in Sylmar near the 210 Freeway on Thursday night and is now burning out of control, threatening numerous communities.
Location
Main fire: The Saddleridge fire started about 9 p.m. on the north side of the 210 Freeway near Yarnell Street, but with winds gusting up to 60 mph it soon spread.
Secondary fire: Spot fires soared over the 210 and 5 freeways and ignited more dry brush. A 30-acre spot fire broke out west of Balboa Boulevard and was moving west into Granada Hills and Porter Ranch, officials said.
Weather conditions
- Santa Ana winds gusting 20 to 35 mph
- Low humidity
Evacuation area
- Oakridge Estates north of 210 Freeway
- Foothill and Glenoaks areas
- Areas north of Sesnon Boulevard between Mason Street and Balboa Boulevard
- See LAFD evacuation map
Evacuation centers
--Sylmar Rec Center (13109 Borden Avenue)
--Granada Hills Rec Center (16730 Chatsworth Street)
Roads closed
- 210 Freeway in both directions between the 118 and 5 Freeways
- 5 Freeway at the Newhall Pass
- Numerous nearby surface streets
Cause
The Los Angeles Fire Department says it is investigating the cause.
Resources
Multiple fire agencies are on scene, including ground crews and choppers. More than 300 firefighters are on scene.