California

Saddleridge fire: Evacuation zones, road closures, perimeter, evacuation centers

469002_ME_SADDLE-RIDGE-FIRE_KKN_55041.JPG
SYLMAR, CALIF. - OCTOBER 10: A helicopter makes a drop on the Saddle Ridge Fire as people evacuate the Oakridge Estates on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Sylmar, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Joseph Serna
Matthew OrmsethLeila Miller
Oct. 11, 2019
12:21 AM
The Saddleridge fire broke out in Sylmar near the 210 Freeway on Thursday night and is now burning out of control, threatening numerous communities.

Map of evacuations
LAFD map of evacuations from Saddleridge fire
(LAFD)

Location

Main fire: The Saddleridge fire started about 9 p.m. on the north side of the 210 Freeway near Yarnell Street, but with winds gusting up to 60 mph it soon spread.

Secondary fire: Spot fires soared over the 210 and 5 freeways and ignited more dry brush. A 30-acre spot fire broke out west of Balboa Boulevard and was moving west into Granada Hills and Porter Ranch, officials said.

Weather conditions

  • Santa Ana winds gusting 20 to 35 mph
  • Low humidity

Evacuation area

  • Oakridge Estates north of 210 Freeway
  • Foothill and Glenoaks areas
  • Areas north of Sesnon Boulevard between Mason Street and Balboa Boulevard
  • See LAFD evacuation map

Evacuation centers

--Sylmar Rec Center (13109 Borden Avenue)

--Granada Hills Rec Center (16730 Chatsworth Street)

Roads closed

  • 210 Freeway in both directions between the 118 and 5 Freeways
  • 5 Freeway at the Newhall Pass
  • Numerous nearby surface streets

Cause

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it is investigating the cause.

Resources

Multiple fire agencies are on scene, including ground crews and choppers. More than 300 firefighters are on scene.

Joseph Serna
Joseph Serna is a Metro reporter who has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2012.
Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
Leila Miller
Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.
