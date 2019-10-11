Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Small brush fire ignites in El Sereno as firefighters battle the Saddleridge blaze

El Sereno fire.
A small brush fire ignited in El Sereno late Friday morning.
(Andrew Gorden)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Oct. 11, 2019
1:29 PM
Los Angeles firefighters were on double duty Friday morning after a small brush fire ignited in El Sereno.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported at 11:26 a.m. that the fire, on North Eastern Avenue, was an acre in size.

As firefighters worked to get lines around the blaze, however, it jumped to three acres, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened.

A fast-moving brush fire in the San Fernando Valley that broke out Thursday night was keeping many other Los Angeles firefighters occupied. The Saddleridge fire has destroyed at least 25 homes, closed four major freeways and forced thousands to flee.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
