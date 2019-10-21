Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
A note to readers: The Times’ Pacific Palisades fire coverage is free today

Pacific Palisades brush fire
Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning uphill near the 500 block of North Palisades Drive in Pacific Palisades.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Oct. 21, 2019
1:37 PM
Firefighters are battling a brush fire that erupted Monday morning in Pacific Palisades. Hundreds of homes are under mandatory evacuation orders, according to fire officials.

The Los Angeles Times is offering breaking wildfire coverage for free today to provide the broadest possible access to information.

Meanwhile, several fires are burning across California, including the Taboose fire south of Bishop and the Beaumont fire near Redlands.

Developing coverage
Los Angeles Times Staff
