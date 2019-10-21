A note to readers: The Times’ Pacific Palisades fire coverage is free today

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that erupted Monday morning in Pacific Palisades. Hundreds of homes are under mandatory evacuation orders, according to fire officials.
The Los Angeles Times is offering breaking wildfire coverage for free today to provide the broadest possible access to information.
Meanwhile, several fires are burning across California, including the Taboose fire south of Bishop and the Beaumont fire near Redlands.
Developing coverage
-
Some residents sped away from the neighborhood in cars. Others were on their decks with garden hoses, trying to protect their homes.
-
Details on the Palisades fire in Southern California, including the origin point of the brush fire, road closures and areas of evacuation.
-
Advertisement