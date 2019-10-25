Felicity Huffman is released after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence in admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman was released Friday from federal prison after serving most of a 14-day sentence for paying to rig her daughter’s university entrance exam as part of the wide-ranging college admissions scandal.

Huffman, 56, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., a low-security facility in Alameda County, said Sally Swartz, a spokeswoman for the prison.

Huffman reported to the prison Oct. 15. Her sentence was to run only 13 days because of time she spent in federal custody after her arrest in March, meaning that she was slated to be released on Sunday. It’s typical for inmates who are scheduled to be released on a weekend or a holiday to instead be released on the preceding weekday, Swartz said.

The “Desperate Housewives” and “American Crime” actress pleaded guilty earlier this year to paying $15,000 to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer, a college admissions consultant who preyed on his wealthy clients’ anxieties about getting their kids into top schools and their willingness to pay huge sums to access his illicit operation.

Advertisement

She was one of 33 parents charged in March in a sweeping investigation into Singer’s scheme.