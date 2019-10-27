Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Extreme fire risk in L.A. area this week as powerful Santa Ana winds return

Tick fire
Santa Clarita residents Rosalia Schmidt, left, and Pamela Hardine hug in front of a neighbor’s home, destroyed in the Tick fire. Schmidt and Russell’s homes were not burned.
(Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
By Angel Jennings
Cindy Carcamo
Oct. 27, 2019
3:48 PM
Southern California was back on fire watch as the National Weather Service issued new red flag warnings for Sunday night and Monday amid gusty winds.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties are expected to see winds of 40 to 50 mph, with gusts reaching 60 mph. Gusts could reach 70 mph later in the week, the National Weather Service said.

Officials warned the condition could cause rapid fire spread.

Similar conditions last week caused several fires, the biggest in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Firefighters continued to make significant progress Sunday against the Tick fire, with the blaze now 65% contained.

The fire, which began Thursday, has blackened more than 4,600 acres, officials said. The blaze has damaged or destroyed 49 structures.

Angel Jennings
Angel Jennings is a reporter for the Metro section of the Los Angeles Times.
Cindy Carcamo
Cindy Carcamo covers immigration issues for the Los Angeles Times.
