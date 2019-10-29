Kincade fire: Blaze grows as high winds, dry air bring more danger to Sonoma County

Northern California residents and firefighters will get a brief respite Tuesday morning before the winds pick up, prompting additional power shut-offs and stalling progress in containing the massive Kincade fire.

The fire in Sonoma County grew overnight by nearly 10,000 acres, but firefighters have been taking advantage of lighter winds, finally increasing containment of the massive 75,415-acre blaze to 15%. At least a dozen more homes burned in the past day, bringing the total to 57.

Two firefighters have been injured on the job — one who was seriously burned and airlifted to a UC Davis hospital. The person was now in stable condition, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection.

Despite the fire’s massive scale and the large number of structures that have been damaged, there have been no deaths reported in the blaze. Fire officials say that’s partly because of a proactive approach and vast evacuation zones that have taken many out of harm’s way.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, firefighters were awaiting dangerous winds that will peak this evening. Gusts will reach up to 65 mph after 6 p.m. in the mountains and up to 35 mph in the valleys where the fire is burning, according to Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The weather will continue to dry out into Wednesday, posing another challenge for fire crews.

Tangen said a red flag advisory would be in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday and warned residents — even those without power who are using generators — to be extra cautious because fires can spark more easily in this weather.

“The good news is after we get through this wind event, things do look favorable for the next five to seven days,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said at a morning briefing in Santa Rosa. “No rain in the forecast, but also no more offshore wind events.”



Advertisement

Even as Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has implemented shut-offs to prevent additional fires, Northern California continues to see small fires exploding throughout the region. The utility revealed Monday that its equipment malfunctioned near two fires that broke out in Contra Costa County on Sunday afternoon, and the California Public Utilities Commission announced it would investigate how PG&E handles its shut-offs.

The utility said about 596,000 customers from the Northern Sierra to Kern County may be without power again as winds pick up this evening. In Sonoma County, more outages were also expected.

“It is possible that customers impacted by the Oct. 26 [public safety power shutoff] could be part of the Oct. 29 shutoff,” the utility said in a statement Monday night. “It’s also possible that power restoration for some customers impacted by the Oct. 26 shutoff will not be complete before the next safety shutoff must begin.”

PG&E advised customers who have power restored to charge medical equipment, phones and other equipment and restock their emergency kits in case of another outage.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said officials have paused conversations about repopulation efforts because of the winds. Officials also warned evacuees to anticipate below-freezing temperatures, which will plunge to the high 20s in some areas, according to Tangen.