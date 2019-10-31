Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Getty fire: Some residents remain under evacuation as firefighters monitor winds

The sun rises Monday over smoke-filled canyons above the Getty Center and a burned home on Tigertail Road as the Getty fire burns in Los Angeles.
The sun rises Monday over smoke-filled canyons above the Getty Center and a burned home on Tigertail Road as the Getty fire burns in Los Angeles.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Ruben Vives
Dakota Smith
Oct. 31, 2019
8:37 AM
Share

Some residents remained under evacuation in Brentwood as firefighters continued to work on containment of the Getty fire, which broke out Monday near the Getty Center and burned 12 homes and 745 acres.

The fire was 30% contained as of Thursday morning, but firefighters remained concerned about red flag conditions that will continue through Thursday night.

Most evacuations were lifted Wednesday, but the following areas remained off-limits:

  • South border: Sunset Boulevard
  • North border: Area just south of Mountaingate Avenue
  • East border: Area adjacent to the 405 Freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard
  • West border: Kenter Avenue
Advertisement

The fire was sparked when a tree branch fell on power lines, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday. The power lines are operated by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, according to a fire official. The agency said it was cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Tick fire, which burned 29 homes in Canyon Country last week, is now 100% contained.

The Times is offering fire coverage for free today. Please consider a subscription to support our journalism.

CaliforniaFires
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Ruben Vives
Follow Us
Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.  
Dakota Smith
Follow Us
Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement