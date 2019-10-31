Getty fire: Some residents remain under evacuation as firefighters monitor winds

Some residents remained under evacuation in Brentwood as firefighters continued to work on containment of the Getty fire, which broke out Monday near the Getty Center and burned 12 homes and 745 acres.

The fire was 30% contained as of Thursday morning, but firefighters remained concerned about red flag conditions that will continue through Thursday night.

Most evacuations were lifted Wednesday, but the following areas remained off-limits:

South border: Sunset Boulevard

North border: Area just south of Mountaingate Avenue

East border: Area adjacent to the 405 Freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard

West border: Kenter Avenue

Advertisement

The fire was sparked when a tree branch fell on power lines, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday . The power lines are operated by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, according to a fire official. The agency said it was cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Tick fire, which burned 29 homes in Canyon Country last week, is now 100% contained.