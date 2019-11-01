Lost track of all the California fires? Here’s what you need to know

As fires continue to burn across the state, a new blaze in Ventura County exploded to more than 8,000 acres Friday, prompting more evacuations and damaging at least two structures.

The Maria fire broke out atop South Mountain, just south of Santa Paula, about 6:14 p.m. Thursday and was quickly burning toward the small agricultural towns of Somis and Saticoy. Fire officials say 1,800 structures are threatened by the growing blaze.

The Times is offering fire coverage for free today. Please consider a subscription to support our journalism.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuations for 7,500 people, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The Camarillo Community Center opened as an emergency shelter.

Advertisement

Several school districts announced their schools would close Friday because of the fire.

Elsewhere in the state, firefighters began to make significant progress in containing other blazes. Most evacuation orders were lifted, and containment numbers began to increase after numerous harsh wind events.

In Northern California, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has restored power to 99% of its customers whose electricity was turned off during public safety power outages. At least 1,000 customers remain without power in Southern California Edison’s jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Here are details on the remaining major fires burning across California:

Kincade fire

The largest California fire burning right now started the evening of Oct. 23 near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, east of Geyserville and spread quickly toward homes in the town.

Acreage: 77,758

Containment: 68%

Evacuations: Most evacuations have been lifted, including for the cities of Calistoga, Windsor, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Napa County.

Damage: At least 352 structures were destroyed and 55 were damaged. Four civilians and firefighters were injured, but no deaths have been reported.

Schools: Sonoma County school districts are closed Friday.

Easy fire

The Easy fire ignited Wednesday near West Easy Street and West Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley, threatening the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and surrounding homes. The library was not damaged in the blaze.

Acreage: 1,860

Containment: 80%

Evacuations: All evacuations have been lifted.

Damage: At least two structures were destroyed. Three firefighters have been injured.

Schools: Several schools in Ventura County remained closed Friday because of the Maria fire.

Getty fire

The Getty fire broke out along the 405 Freeway by Getty Center Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday and blew up under Santa Ana winds. Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate some of the priciest enclaves on Earth, while the people who worked for them — housekeepers and gardners — reported for work despite the flames.

Acreage: 745

Containment: 66%

Evacuations: All evacuation orders lifted.

Damage: At least 10 homes have been destroyed and 15 were damaged. More than 7,000 houses remain threatened. Two firefighters were injured in the blaze, and no deaths have been reported.

Schools: The L.A. Unified School District said all schools were in session Friday.

Hill fire

The Hill fire started Wednesday morning near Granite Valley and Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley. A day later, the 46 fire ignited nearby after a car chase came to a fiery end.

Acreage: 628

Containment: 80%

Evacuations: All evacuations have been lifted.

Damage: Two homes were damaged. One civilian was hurt.

Schools: All schools in the Jurupa Unified School District, except Granite Hill and Peralta Elementary schools, were open Friday.

Advertisement

Hillside fire

The Hillside fire in San Bernardino sparked early Thursday near Highway 18 at Waterman Canyon after fierce winds whipped up the destructive blaze and pushed it into neighborhoods.

Acreage: About 200 acres

Containment: 50%

Evacuations: All evacuations have been lifted.

Damage: Six homes were destroyed and 18 were damaged.

Schools: All San Bernardino County Unified School District schools were open Friday and Cal State San Bernardino reopened to students at 10 a.m.

46 fire:

The 46 fire broke out just after midnight Thursday near the 5300 block of 46th Avenue in Jurupa Valley, after a police pursuit ended in a crash that authorities say sparked the blaze. The fire threatened an animal shelter and sent ranch hands scrambling to evacuate horses amid a burning backdrop.

Acreage: 300

Containment: 70%

Evacuations: All evacuation orders have been lifted.

Damage: Several structures were damaged. One person was hospitalized with breathing problems from the smoke.

Schools: All schools in the Jurupa Unified School District, except Granite Hill and Peralta Elementary schools, were open Friday.

Times staff writer Hannah Fry contributed to this report.