Simi Valley horror: 2 bodies, dead dog and bomb threat found inside home

Authorities on Friday were continuing to investigate the bizarre events that unfolded inside a Simi Valley home after a woman, a man and a dog were found dead and neighbors in the surrounding gated community were briefly forced to evacuate because of a bomb threat.

A man called Simi Valley police about 7 p.m. Thursday after arriving home in the 500 block of Farfield Road and finding a gruesome scene: a woman lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Simi Valley police Sgt. Chris Johnson said.

When authorities arrived, they saw a note scrawled on a wall indicating there was a bomb in one of the bedrooms. They evacuated everyone from the residence plus a few nearby homes and summoned a SWAT team and bomb squad to assess the situation.

Ultimately, authorities determined there was no explosive device. Instead, during their search they found another body — of a man — and a dead dog, Johnson said. It was not immediately known how either individual or the dog died, but authorities said there was a great deal of blood at the scene.

Advertisement

Johnson said the man knew the people who were found dead in his home, but their relationship was unclear.