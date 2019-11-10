Firefighters work to contain fire in Hollywood Hills near Warner Bros. Studios lot

Firefighters on Sunday continued to contain a fire that broke out in Hollywood Hills near the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank.

The 34-acre Barham fire was 15% contained as of Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Smoke was still visible from the fire zone but the fire’s forward progress has been halted and it doesn’t pose a danger to any structures.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard and quickly scorched the hillside near the studio lot before firefighters were able to get the upper hand, officials said. More than 230 firefighters — assisted by five water-dropping helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft — were battling the blaze at its peak.

On Sunday, firefighters continued to work on dousing hot spots and containing the blaze.

“Crews will be working throughout the day today, tomorrow, and possibly longer,” the fire department said in a statement. “The terrain is very steep and the mop up will be a slow methodical process to eliminate hot spots and smoldering debris. Water drops by air will continue to aid in completing this objective.”

One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries to an arm and leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said. There were no mandatory evacuations ordered and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. But officials said there were no homeless camps around the origin point of the fire.