Man killed in downtown L.A. in apparent homicide

A man was killed in an apparent homicide Friday evening near a Burger King in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to a call for backup from the city Fire Department about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Grand and Cesar Chavez avenues, at the border of Chinatown, officials said.

Police found a man in his 40s who had been stabbed multiple times, officials said. The man appeared to have been driving a taxi cab.

“There was one suspect seen fleeing from the location,” LAPD Sgt. Anthony Costello said.

Police are investigating the death and searching for the suspect. Officials described him as a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound Latino male with a dark beard and wearing a black hoodie.

According to the Homicide Report, The Times’ online database, 17 other people have been killed in the downtown area within the past 12 months.