Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Man killed in downtown L.A. in apparent homicide

By Soumya KarlamanglaStaff Writer 
Nov. 15, 2019
9:20 PM
Share

A man was killed in an apparent homicide Friday evening near a Burger King in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to a call for backup from the city Fire Department about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Grand and Cesar Chavez avenues, at the border of Chinatown, officials said.

Police found a man in his 40s who had been stabbed multiple times, officials said. The man appeared to have been driving a taxi cab.

“There was one suspect seen fleeing from the location,” LAPD Sgt. Anthony Costello said.

Advertisement

Police are investigating the death and searching for the suspect. Officials described him as a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound Latino male with a dark beard and wearing a black hoodie.

According to the Homicide Report, The Times’ online database, 17 other people have been killed in the downtown area within the past 12 months.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Soumya Karlamangla
Follow Us
Soumya Karlamangla has been a reporter at the Los Angeles Times focusing on health issues since 2013. She was raised in Thousand Oaks and graduated from UC Berkeley with degrees in biology and English literature.

More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement