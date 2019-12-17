Simi Valley coach arrested on suspicion of sexual acts with 14-year-old boy

A Simi Valley assistant football coach was arrested this week on suspicion of engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old male student and setting up a fake social media profile to solicit pornographic selfies from children.

Bijan Nickroo II, 32, is being held on $500,000 bail at the Ventura County main jail and faces felony charges of computer facilitated luring and solicitation of a child, and oral copulation of a person under 16.

The investigation into Nickroo began Friday when the Simi Valley Police Department got a call about a child abuse investigation at Simi Valley High School, said Simi Valley Police Cmdr. Steve Shorts.

Preliminary information shows that the child’s parents made the report, and the school resource officer then forwarded the case to detectives, Shorts said.

Nickroo was employed by the Simi Valley Unified School District at Simi Valley High School as an assistant football coach, lacrosse coach and yard supervisor between June 2012 and Friday. He has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement sent out by the district.

The district said it is cooperating fully with the police investigation and is limited in what information it can share publicly because of confidential student and personnel matters.

“Every parent deserves to know that their children are safe and treated with the utmost concern when they are at our schools; this is the foundational principle for providing a good public education,” the district said in a statement. “We hold this value at the highest possible level and will continue our work to uphold it.”

Simi Valley police believe there are more victims who might come forward. Authorities are still trying to identify the children who sent the selfies to Nickroo. They probably attend a variety of schools in the area, but appear to be primarily from Simi Valley High School, police said.