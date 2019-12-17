Teens shot and killed in Carson were attending memorial for friend, authorities say

Two teenagers were shot and killed outside a home in Carson on Sunday night as they attended a memorial for a friend, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the 20300 block Alvo Avenue shortly before 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Responding deputies found a 19-year-old woman and a teenage girl had been taken to a hospital, where they died from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, officials said.

The victims, who were friends, had been at the home to pay tribute to a man who is believed to have died from a drug overdose, sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said. The teens’ names have not been released.

A dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the scene, but investigators aren’t yet sure whether the vehicle belonged to a suspect or people fleeing the gunfire, Dean said.

There was no word on a motive or suspects, and authorities had made no arrests as of Tuesday morning.