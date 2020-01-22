Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes up L.A. region

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered in Granada Hills struck at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday night, sending light shaking throughout the San Fernando Valley and weaker shaking through the L.A. area.

Besides the San Fernando Valley, shaking could be felt in Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there was no early reports of significant damage or injury, but as a standard precaution, officials are patrolling the area with vehicles and helicopters.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes from 3.0 to 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the “big one” is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.