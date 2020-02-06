Fast-moving brush fire forces evacuations in Riverside

A fast-moving brush fire in Riverside quickly grew to 70 acres and briefly prompted evacuations Thursday, authorities said.

The fire erupted in the Santa Ana River bottom off Grand and Rubidoux avenues shortly before 10 a.m., spurring the closure of the Santa Ana River trail between Ryan Bonaminio and Anza Narrows park, Riverside Fire Department Capt. Brian Guzzetta said.

By 12:30 p.m., the size of the small blaze was estimated at seven to 10 acres. About an hour later, though, authorities reported a significant increase in fire activity. Flames had burned up to the backyard of several homes that overlook the river bottom, and firefighting efforts were hampered by a heavy cover of dry brush in the area, Guzzetta said.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of about 25 homes along Old Ranch Road and Park Cliff Court and opened Dales Senior Center at 3936 Chestnut St. as an evacuation center.

All evacuation orders were lifted about an hour later. Officials credited a shift in the winds and the arrival of mutual-aid firefighting resources, including aircraft.

The fire was at 70 acres and 20% contained as of 2:45 p.m., and fire investigators were working to determine a cause.