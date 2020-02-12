Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Four masked gunmen kill 2 men outside Van Nuys home, police say

van nuys shooting.jpg
Officers direct Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to the location of a shooting victim outside a home in Van Nuys late Tuesday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Feb. 12, 2020
8:22 AM
Authorities are searching for four masked gunmen who killed two men outside a home in Van Nuys late Tuesday.

Officers responded to a radio call reporting a shooting in the 15300 block of Wyandotte Street shortly before 11:30 p.m., LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

When they arrived, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds lying on the front porch of the home. One victim was lying on top of the other, Lomeli said.

One man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, whom authorities also have not named, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head, authorities said.

Four men wearing masks and dark clothing fled the scene in a silver sedan before police arrived.

Detectives say there is no evidence the shooting was gang-related. Authorities suspect the victims and assailants knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles Police Department Det. Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
