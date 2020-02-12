Four masked gunmen kill 2 men outside Van Nuys home, police say

Authorities are searching for four masked gunmen who killed two men outside a home in Van Nuys late Tuesday.

Officers responded to a radio call reporting a shooting in the 15300 block of Wyandotte Street shortly before 11:30 p.m., LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

When they arrived, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds lying on the front porch of the home. One victim was lying on top of the other, Lomeli said.

One man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, whom authorities also have not named, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head, authorities said.

Four men wearing masks and dark clothing fled the scene in a silver sedan before police arrived.

Detectives say there is no evidence the shooting was gang-related. Authorities suspect the victims and assailants knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles Police Department Det. Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.