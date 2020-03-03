Sanders’ campaign asks judge to keep L.A. County polling centers open because of long lines, glitches

Bernie Sanders’ campaign is asking a judge to force polling locations in Los Angeles County to stay open until 10 p.m. after voters reported long wait times and glitches at a number of the county’s newly designed vote centers.

“Multiple polling locations in the county have experienced extreme wait times for individuals to vote, including wait times up to four hours to cast a ballot,” the campaign wrote in the request filed Tuesday night. “If an emergency [temporary restraining order] is not granted to keep the polls open for an additional two hours, county voters’ right to participate in our democracy will be immediately and irreparably harmed.”

Politics 2020 Super Tuesday Democratic primary: Live updates Politics 2020 Super Tuesday Democratic primary: Live updates On the biggest day of the Democratic presidential primary calendar, 14 states — from Maine to California — held primaries on Super Tuesday. There are 1,357 delegates at stake, just over a third of the votes at this summer’s nominating convention.With the withdrawal of Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar from the race, today’s balloting has shaped up primarily as a battle between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, with party leaders rapidly consolidating behind Biden.Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg are still hoping to pick up delegates that would give them leverage if neither of the leaders achieves a delegate majority.Our reporters in California and other key Super Tuesday states keep you up to date on the day’s developments.Live Super Tuesday results Photos: Super Tuesday | 14 states hold primaries with 1,357 delegates at stake

In the filing, Sanders’ campaign cited examples of problems reported at 17 polling stations across the county.

Advertisement

At Logan Elementary School in Echo Park, the filing said, the wait was an hour long at 12:20 p.m. because about half of the check-in stations were not working.

At UCLA’s Ackerman Union, the only voting center on campus, as many as 300 students were waiting in line at various points in the afternoon, the filing said. Because of Wi-Fi problems, it said, only nine of 39 voting machines were being used.

The filing said polling centers should offer provisional ballots to any voters who arrive after 8 p.m. Those provisional ballots should be segregated from provisional ballots cast earlier in the day, the filing said.