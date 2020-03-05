Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Teacher sent explicit, inappropriate messages to student, authorities say

By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 5, 2020
12:22 PM
A 39-year-old Moreno Valley middle school teacher was arrested this week after authorities said she sent explicit and inappropriate messages to a student.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received a tip regarding a teacher at Palm Middle School on Monday afternoon. After conducting interviews, investigators searched the instructor’s home in Nuevo to collect digital media, sheriff’s officials said.

Emily Wentworth was taken into custody at her residence and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of distributing harmful matter to a minor, authorities said.

She was released Wednesday on $5,000 bail, custody records show.

Emily Wentworth
Emily Wentworth, 39, was arrested this week on suspicion of distributing harmful matter to a minor.
(Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

Wentworth has been placed on leave, according to Anahi Velasco, a public information officer for the Moreno Valley Unified School District. She has worked at Palm Middle School since 2014, most recently as a resource specialist teacher, Velasco said.

Velasco declined to say whether Wentworth has faced disciplinary action before, citing privacy and confidentiality laws.

“We want parents and families to understand that we take this matter very seriously,” Velasco said in an email. “All Moreno Valley Unified School District teachers go through a background check, and she was cleared prior to employment with us.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (951) 486-6700.

“The safety and security of our students is always our top priority, and we will continue to work with the Sheriff’s Department to conduct a thorough investigation,” Velasco said.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
