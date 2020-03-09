Amid coronavirus fears, restaurant takes temperatures before letting patrons dine

Amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak, one restaurant is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase, “Check, please.”

Since late January, Sichuan Impression has used infrared thermometers — which can take a person’s temperature without touching them — to screen patrons at its three locations in Alhambra, Tustin and West Los Angeles.

If someone is running a fever or exhibits other abnormal symptoms, employees help them contact medical services.

Those who refuse to have their temperature checked are declined service.

Advertisement

“We at Sichuan Impression respect and enjoy having our guests who come from all corners of the world,” the restaurant wrote in a Jan. 26 Instagram post. “Offering you a healthy and safe dining environment is also upheld as our top priority.”

The restaurant also is encouraging to-go orders, and has offered discounts for those.

“It has been six years since Sichuan Impression opened, and to treat everyone who comes to dine equally has always been our basic principle,” the Instagram post said. “We are grateful for your cooperation during this extraordinary period.”

California Coronavirus live updates: Grand Princess cruise ship expected to dock in Oakland around noon California Coronavirus live updates: Grand Princess cruise ship expected to dock in Oakland around noon News about the novel coronavirus is moving quickly. This is Karen Kaplan, the science and medicine editor at the Los Angeles Times. My colleagues and I will be bringing you daily updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world. We aim to keep you informed with the latest news about the outbreak, the best ways to protect yourself and your family, and what you need to know to plan ahead — without fueling hysteria or panic. Tell us how we’re doing and send us your questions here. You also can sign up for our newsletter. Here’s where coronavirus cases have been reported in California | All of our coverageWash your hands and ditch the mask | How to stop touching your faceQ&A: I have a cough and fever. Should I get checked?

Advertisement

Reaction to the restaurant’s announcement was largely positive on Instagram, with a handful of commenters responding with thumbs-up and heart emojis.

“I’m in absolute awe,” one user wrote. “Honestly, I wish many employers were this forward-thinking and focused on preventing large-scale breakouts.”

Not everyone was a fan, however.

“Guess I ain’t going to [your] restaurant anymore,” one user wrote.

The coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China, around the beginning of the year. There are now reported cases in more than 100 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

So far, the disease has infected more than 500 people in the United States — including 114 in California, health officials say.

Stateside, 22 people have died from the virus, most of them in Washington state. There’s been one confirmed death in California: a man in Placer County.

Because of its origins, the disease has been blamed for sparking bias, misinformation and racism against Asian Americans. Businesses and usually bustling gathering spots in Chinatowns and other Asian communities also have felt the sting as customers and tourists are staying away amid the scare.