California sees dozens of new coronavirus cases. Here is what you need to know

Coronavirus continued its spread across California, with many counties including Los Angeles reporting new cases.

The numbers reflect more people getting tested but also what officials say is the certainty that the virus is spreading into communities. Santa Clara County so far has been hardest hit, with 91 cases and two deaths.

Officials have urged people to follow social isolation and have prohibited many types of public gatherings.

But on Saturday, stores were raided by shoppers, many who found some of their go-to product shelves empty.

Here is a sampling of the new case totals:

Los Angeles: 54

San Francisco: 28

Santa Clara: 91

Sacramento: 29

Orange: 13

San Diego:

Riverside: 14

Contra Costa: 29

San Mateo: 26

Among the events today:

SAN DIEGO: Two healthcare workers at UC San Diego Health have confirmed COVID-19 infections and are now on home quarantine, according to a statement released by the university Saturday afternoon. The university’s statement did not specify which facilities the employees work at or their positions. It was also unclear whether either employee was wearing personal protective equipment while on duty. Both employees are said to be in good health, and the university has “launched an extensive effort to identify any patients or health system colleagues who may have been in recent contact with either of the two health workers.”

STANFORD: A Stanford University undergraduate tested positive for the coronavirus , prompting more actions on campus. “This student is now self-isolating. Our teams are currently doing contact tracing and are working to inform and provide guidance to all close contacts of the individual as soon as possible,” Stanford said in a statement .

LOS ANGELES: The county reported 11 new cases. Two of the people among the most recent cases reported are hospitalized, the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release. Two cases are suspected to be related to travel and four had close contact with another confirmed case, officials said. Two of the cases have an unidentified source of exposure, meaning they could be more evidence of “community spread,” officials said.

RIVERSIDE: Officials announced that a former patient at the Coachella Valley nursing home has the coronavirus, prompting them to test workers and patients at the facility The county public health department said the patient spent time at Rancho Mirage Health and Rehabilitation Center before being transferred to a hospital.