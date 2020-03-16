Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

As coronavirus spreads, 6 Bay Area counties will be ordered to ‘shelter in place’

virus0312_testing
Medical staff test a person for the coronavirus in a drive-through setting at the Kaiser Permanente Geary campus in San Francisco on Wednesday. Such testing there is available by appointment only.
(Jessica Christian/The Chronicle)
By James Rainey
Susanne Rust
March 16, 2020
12:08 PM
MENLO PARK, Calif. — 

Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area will be placed under a shelter-in-place directive by public health officials in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals said Monday. It’s a move that will close virtually all businesses and direct residents to remain at home.

Earlier the mayor had said nine counties would be affected, but then he corrected that number.

Goethals said he believed that the order, to be issued Monday afternoon, will put the six counties on perhaps the most restrictive public health footing anywhere in America since the outbreak of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed later confirmed that, effective midnight, city residents would be required to stay at home “except for essential needs.”

Only police and fire departments, hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies and a few other businesses will be allowed to remain open under the shelter-in-place order, said Goethals, who holds a master’s degree in public health.

Residents will be able to go to grocery stores and other essential services, but the mayor urged residents not to rush, adding that stores will remain fully stocked.

The order will come from public health officials in six counties around the Bay — San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda. It will last for at least two weeks and could be extended for a third week, Goethals said.

“Staying home is the best thing that we can do right now,” said Goethals. He said the communities are trying to “flatten the curve” — reduce the speed of the contagion so that there is not a sudden jump in cases that overwhelms hospitals.

It was not immediately clear how authorities intend to enforce the order. Goethals said residents of his city of 110,000 and neighboring communities need to know that limiting social interactions is one of the only ways to slow the spread of the virus. He said he had not heard of any communities that had established such stringent limits.

“I haven’t heard anybody taking it more seriously,” Goethals said, “and I just hope that it’s not too late.”

Some Bay Area residents were taken aback by the news Monday.

“I am surprised because I feel like I am staying six feet away from people and hand sanitizing, and it just seems a little extreme at this point,” said Dr. Nicola Longmuir, 66, a largely retired addiction physician who lives in Contra Costa County who works part time.

“But it definitely makes my life easier because I was going to draft an email to my work saying ‘I am not coming in.’ Now I can honestly say I can’t come in.”

Authorities have scheduled two news conference this afternoon to provide further details.

CaliforniaHealth: Coronavirus
James Rainey
James Rainey has covered multiple presidential elections, the media and the environment, mostly at the Los Angeles Times, which he first joined in 1984. He was part of Times teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes.
Susanne Rust
Susanne Rust is an investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, she was the editor of Columbia University’s Energy & Environmental Reporting Project, where she oversaw several reporting projects, including a series that examined ExxonMobil’s understanding of climate science in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. Rust started her career in 2003 as a science reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She is the recipient of numerous journalism awards, including a George Polk and John S. Oakes award for environmental reporting. In 2009, she and her colleague, Meg Kissinger, were selected as Pulitzer finalists. Rust was a John S. Knight fellow at Stanford University in 2009, and environment reporter at the Center for Investigative Reporting between 2010 and 2014.
