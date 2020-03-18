Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

UC regents postpone vote on tuition increase, SAT test, citing coronavirus uncertainties

John Perez, Assembly Speaker Emeritus, was appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown, right, to UC Regents board.
“In this moment of great uncertainty, adding a change to people who couldn’t fully anticipate is not the right course of action,” said John Pérez, chair of the UC Regents board.
(Associated Press)
By Teresa WatanabeStaff Writer 
March 18, 2020
12:54 PM
University of California regents will not vote on a tuition increase as scheduled this week because the coronavirus crisis has created too much uncertainty, board Chairman John Pérez said Wednesday.

Pérez said he and UC President Janet Napolitano, in consultation with Gov. Gavin Newsom, campus chancellors and others, believe it was “not an appropriate time” to move forward on the tuition proposal.

“In this moment of great uncertainty, adding a change to people who couldn’t fully anticipate is not the right course of action,” he said.

Pérez also said that a scheduled discussion on whether the UC system should continue to use the SAT and ACT tests for admissions decision would be deferred to a future meeting.

Regents were planning to vote on a five-year plan to raise tuition and fees beginning in fall 2020 for each incoming class and guarantee that level with no further increases for six years. Under the proposal, tuition and fees would increase by inflation plus 2% for the class entering this fall and by smaller amounts for succeeding classes through 2024-25.

The plan would have reduced the net cost of attendance for more than 100,000 UC students who receive need-based grants. That’s because one-third of every tuition dollar goes into the UC financial aid pool, so higher tuition would increase available grant dollars.

The university also hoped to use the additional tuition revenue to help close academic achievement gaps, increase enrollment of California students, beef up academic support, increase faculty salaries and repair aging infrastructure.

Teresa Watanabe
Teresa Watanabe covers education for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the Times in 1989, she has covered immigration, ethnic communities, religion, Pacific Rim business and served as Tokyo correspondent and bureau chief. She also covered Asia, national affairs and state government for the San Jose Mercury News and wrote editorials for the Los Angeles Herald Examiner. A Seattle native, she graduated from USC in journalism and in East Asian languages and culture.
