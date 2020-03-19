Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

California coronavirus deaths rise to 19: Here is what you need to know

509016_ME_0319_Clinics_Coronavirus_001.IK.jpg
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19, 2020 - Dr. Oliver Brooks, center, looks on as healthcare worker Lucy Arias, right, checks a patient, at a for COVID-19 screening station, for fever at Watts Health Center, Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
(Irfan Khan/Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Phil WillonRichard Winton
March 19, 2020
2:17 PM
California continued to see more coronavirus cases and deaths on Thursday.

The death toll rose by two to 19, and the total number of cases now stands art 948, according to The Times coronavirus tracker. Nearly 12,000 people in the state are self-monitoring for symptoms.

Here is the latest:

TESTING: The state saw a 20% increase in testing in just one day as more labs come online. The expanded testing is expected to result in more positive results. More than 16,000 tests have been conducted.

RESTRICTIONS: Millions in California are under shelter-in-place restrictions, mostly in the San Francisco Bay Area and other parts of Northern California. Sacramento imposed strict rules allowing residents to leave their homes only to get medication, visit a doctor or purchase food and other necessary supplies. Individuals are also permitted to attend private gatherings of no more than six nonrelatives in a home. Social distancing should be practiced at all times, including at gatherings, the order states.

SCHOOLS: Nearly all campuses are closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but school — and learning — is still in session. “While we are in very unique circumstances at this time, we are still providing education to our students,” State Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said. “School is not out, but we are finding a different way to deliver it.”

MEDICAL: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday evening said the state has asked the Department of Defense to deploy the Navy’s Mercy hospital ship and two mobile hospitals to California to help care for the expected surge of residents stricken by the novel coronavirus who will require hospitalization. The governor said the state is working to expand available hospital beds by roughly 20,000.

BREAKDOWNS: The Times tracker, based on figures from the state Department of Public Health, counts 675 cases with the following age breakdown:

Age 0-17: 13
18-64: 448
65+: 209
Unknown: 5

Not counting repatriation flights, here is the breakdown of the sources of California coronavirus cases:

97: Travel-related
92: Person to person
181: Community transmission
281: Under investigation

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
Phil Willon
Phil Willon covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics for the Los Angeles Times. Willon grew up in Southern California and previously worked for the Tampa Tribune and the Capital in Annapolis, Md.
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
