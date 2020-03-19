California coronavirus deaths rise to 19: Here is what you need to know

California continued to see more coronavirus cases and deaths on Thursday.

The death toll rose by two to 19, and the total number of cases now stands art 948, according to The Times coronavirus tracker. Nearly 12,000 people in the state are self-monitoring for symptoms.

Here is the latest:

TESTING: The state saw a 20% increase in testing in just one day as more labs come online. The expanded testing is expected to result in more positive results. More than 16,000 tests have been conducted.

RESTRICTIONS: Millions in California are under shelter-in-place restrictions, mostly in the San Francisco Bay Area and other parts of Northern California. Sacramento imposed strict rules allowing residents to leave their homes only to get medication, visit a doctor or purchase food and other necessary supplies. Individuals are also permitted to attend private gatherings of no more than six nonrelatives in a home. Social distancing should be practiced at all times, including at gatherings, the order states.

SCHOOLS: Nearly all campuses are closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but school — and learning — is still in session. “While we are in very unique circumstances at this time, we are still providing education to our students,” State Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said. “School is not out, but we are finding a different way to deliver it.”

MEDICAL: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday evening said the state has asked the Department of Defense to deploy the Navy’s Mercy hospital ship and two mobile hospitals to California to help care for the expected surge of residents stricken by the novel coronavirus who will require hospitalization. The governor said the state is working to expand available hospital beds by roughly 20,000.

BREAKDOWNS: The Times tracker, based on figures from the state Department of Public Health, counts 675 cases with the following age breakdown:

Age 0-17: 13

18-64: 448

65+: 209

Unknown: 5

Not counting repatriation flights, here is the breakdown of the sources of California coronavirus cases:

97: Travel-related

92: Person to person

181: Community transmission

281: Under investigation

