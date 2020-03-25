Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

No, the LAPD isn’t ticketing for outdoor exercising, driving amid coronavirus rules

Motorcycle police on the Venice Boardwalk
LAPD officers patrol a near-empty Venice boardwalk Monday morning.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
March 25, 2020
3:24 PM
The Los Angeles Police Department said its officers are not stopping people for violating the city’s strict Safe at Home restrictions.

“We’ve heard the rumors, so let’s put an end to them. No, the LAPD is not stopping or ticketing people for exercising outdoors. Spreading false rumors during this time does no good,” tweeted the department.

Asst. Chief Horace Frank said the department is not conducting driving under influence checkpoints or towing or impounding cars.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has expressed frustration and outrage that some nonessential businesses remain open despite coronavirus restrictions.

On Tuesday, Garcetti said that his office is still receiving daily reports of nonessential businesses that continue to operate as normal — behavior he called “irresponsible and selfish.”

He also announced a Safer at Home business ambassadors initiative that aims to help push greater adherence from nonessential businesses that aren’t complying with the city’s order to close.

Such businesses should expect to get a warning call from local prosecutors before the city takes more aggressive action, including turning off their water and power, he said.

Under Safer at Home, all Los Angeles businesses that require in-person attendance must cease operations, with exceptions. Here is a full list of the rules.

On Sunday, Los Angeles and other jurisdictions ordered many beach parking lots, hiking trials, recreation areas and sports fields closed after they were jammed over the weekend.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
