Coronavirus deaths surge in California as officials prepare for challenging weeks ahead

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in California jumped to 285 as officials warned of tough weeks ahead.

The state recorded 39 deaths Friday, the largest one-day total so far. But California’s COVID-19 toll is still lower than those of some other states, and officials believe California’s strict social distancing rules are beginning to make a difference.

California recorded more than 12,000 cases, and officials believe those numbers will sharply rise as testing continues to expand.

A particular source of concern is a growing number of outbreaks reported in institutional settings, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, shelters, and correctional facilities, where large populations of vulnerable people tend to live in close quarters.

Twenty-seven people at a skilled nursing facility in the East Bay city of Orinda have tested positive for coronavirus.

At least 57 residents and staff of a Yucaipa nursing home were infected with the virus, including two people who died, and officials have told the facility to assume all of its patients have COVID-19, San Bernardino County public health officials said earlier this week.

In Los Angeles County, the Department of Public Health was investigating 321 cases of coronavirus among staff, residents and guests of 67 institutions as of Friday.

And there have been 14 cases of COVID-19 in the homeless population across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday during a news conference outside a motel in Sacramento that would be housing vulnerable homeless individuals.

“There’s heightened concern around the need to do more in our congregate facilities,” Newsom said, “to isolate people ... and provide those basic essential services as we work through this crisis.”

Los Angeles County confirmed 11 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, for a total of 93, and 521 new cases overall, bringing that total to more than 4,500. The number of new cases increased by more than 1,000 in 48 hours. About 541 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, officials said.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said the county should expect to see 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day in the coming weeks and that the key to keeping the rate of spread manageable was for the public to stay largely at home.

“The next few weeks are going to be critically important, because we are going to see more cases of people who are positive with COVID-19,” she said, “but it’s our hope that the rate of increase continues to be manageable and that we don’t overwhelm our healthcare system.”

Whether the increase remains manageable, Ferrer said, depends on how well residents adhere to guidelines that they wash their hands frequently, stay home as much as possible, remain six feet away from others when leaving the house and avoid going out entirely if they are over the age of 65, feel sick or have underlying health conditions.

Orange County reported 57 new coronavirus infections Friday, raising its number of known cases to 711 — more than double what it was a week earlier.

The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 13 — the first time in four days that the region hasn’t reported additional COVID-19-related fatalities.

In Riverside County, a second sheriff’s deputy died of the virus. Deputy David Werksman, 51, who served in the department for 22 years, died Thursday, officials said. On Thursday morning, Terrell Young, a father of four and a 15-year veteran of the department, also died due to complications from COVID-19.

Meanwhile authorities are beginning to crack down on coronavirus rule breakers in hopes of keeping people inside to slow the spread of the virus.

Los Angeles prosecutors on Friday filed criminal charges against two smoke shops, a shoe store and a discount electronics retailer, accusing them of refusing to shut down despite orders imposed to fight the coronavirus.

It marks the first time the city has filed charges for violations of the “Safer at Home” order, which requires businesses deemed nonessential to close their doors.